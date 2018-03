A crowd lines the Las Vegas Strip near Flamingo Road for during the semi-formal NASCAR parade of haulers, with the No. 29 Bud racecar hauler of driver Kevin Harvick shown in the foreground, on Thursday, March 3, 2011. The parade, which consisted of up to 75 brightly colored semi-tractor trailers that carry the racecars and equipment for the NASCAR Sprint Cup and Nationwide series auto racers, was part of the promotion for NASCAR weekend with races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)