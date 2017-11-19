Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch to win first NASCAR Cup title

Martin Truex Jr. clinched his first NASCAR Cup championship Sunday by winning the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (78) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) during the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch looks under the hood of his car after practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.(AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Nov 19, 2017; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) during the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Truex edged fellow Toyota driver Kyle Busch in the 400-mile finale. Kevin Harvick (fourth) and Brad Keselowski (seventh) were the only other championship contenders in the field.

Truex won for the eighth time this year, continuing the most successful season of his journeyman career and giving Colorado-based Furniture Row Racing its first title.

The team excelled through adversity all season. Truex’s longtime partner, Sherry Pollex, had a recurrence of ovarian cancer. A mechanic died of a heart attack the night before Truex’s win last month at Kansas. And team owner Barney Visser is sidelined in Colorado Denver following emergency heart surgery a week ago.