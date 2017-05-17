Nevada Fishing Report

(Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam)

LAKE MEAD — Windy weather conditions have kept many anglers off the water. Those who have been fishing have been rewarded with good striper action. Several 20-inch stripers have been reeled in with crankbaits and Rat-L-Traps. The best fishing has been found from sunset into the night. Spinner baits have been taking black bass in the afternoons.

LAKE MOHAVE — Black bass have provided exciting fishing in the coves outside of Cottonwood Cove. Patient anglers fishing near drop-offs and underwater vegetation have brought in good largemouth bass. Few reports have come out of Willow Beach, but those indicate striped bass fishing is good. The fish are biting swimbaits and anchovies.

LAUGHLIN — Anglers have lots of options below Davis Dam. Striped bass are taking anchovies up and down the river. Trout still are biting in the casino area. Anglers are having most success from boats in the cooler waters using night crawlers. Anglers are catching black bass, catfish and stripers near Big Bend. Anchovies, top-water lures and spinner baits are productive bait options.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Action has been slow, with a few bluegill and bass taking worms. The Nevada Department of Wildlife is scheduled to plant channel catfish this week at Lorenzi, Sunset, Veterans Memorial and Floyd Lamb park ponds. Hafen Park pond in Mesquite should receive fish at the end of May.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Fishing has been good in all reservoirs for rainbow trout, largemouth bass and crappie. Most anglers have been catching their limits of trout, but bait selection is unknown. The annual Silver State Classic road race on Highway 318 will be held this weekend, closing the road in both directions for most of the day on Sunday.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Rainbow trout have been hitting well around the lake. The fish are taking small spinners and PowerBait. Garrett Johnson and Kalin Brown caught and released more than 100 bass between the two of them over the weekend, including one that weighed more than 10 pounds and another at 5. Crappie also have been hitting well on small jigs.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Fishing has been excellent. Rainbows, bass and crappie are hitting on a variety of baits and lures. The rainbows have been hitting PowerBait in orange, green or rainbow colorations, as well as night crawlers with a bit of marshmallow.

UPCOMING EVENTS — Free Fishing Day in Nevada is June 10. The NDOW will partner with Boulder City Parks for its annual Free Fishing Derby for anglers of all ages at Veterans Memorial Park. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the event will run from 8 to 11 a.m. Free loaner rods will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information.