Nevada fishing report, Dec. 12, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — Anglers are finding good fishing for striped bass. Boaters are finding the best success with gizzard and threadfin shad. Fish weighing as much as 13 pounds have been caught in 70 feet of water. Shore fishing is good for stripers and catfish of 1 to 3 pounds. Anchovies are catching the fish, which are hanging out in coves and about 10 to 25 feet of water.

* LAKE MOHAVE — Anglers are finding the best fishing from boats. Pencil poppers and Rat-L-Traps in silver and blue are catching the attention of striped bass holding in deeper water. If fishing from shore, anglers may want to find a cove with a drop-off. Smallmouth bass are hanging out in coves between Cottonwood Cove and Telephone Cove, while catfish have been found in grass beds not far from shore. They are hitting mostly on anchovies.

* LAUGHLIN — Anglers are catching rainbow trout on the north end of the state recreation area at Big Bend. The fish are taking night crawlers, orange PowerBait or Kastmasters. Anglers are catching catfish and stripers with anchovies. Striped bass also are hitting silver and orange spinners.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted rainbow trout in the ponds at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Veterans Memorial and Sunset parks. Hafen Park in Mesquite was added to the schedule for this week. The fish are taking PowerBait, Power Eggs, night crawlers and mealworms, along with small spinning lures and spoons.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Thin ice is covering the reservoirs, with some patchy open water near their center. The ice is unsafe to walk on.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — The reservoir is covered with ice too thin to walk on. Anglers can drill holes through the ice along the fishing pier to access deeper water. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Water levels in the reservoir continue to rise. Any ice is still unsafe to walk on, and there are still some areas of open water toward the center. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103.