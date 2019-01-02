Nevada fishing report, Jan. 2, 2019

LAKE MEAD — Smallmouth bass are biting on pumpkin and watermelon colored plastics outside of Callville Bay and just north of Hemenway. Anglers are finding the fish holding in thick brush along drop offs. Stripers are taking live shad — both threadfin and gizzard shad — in and around the Government Wash area. If you aren’t finding shad, try a Kastmaster or Rat-L-Trap for striped bass. Catfish are taking anchovies fished just off the bottom.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

LAKE MOHAVE/WILLOW BEACH — The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service continues to plant rainbow trout out of the Willow Beach hatchery each week. The fish are taking gold spinnerbaits and Kastmasters below the Kayak launch area at Willow Beach. Trout imitation swimbaits and anchovies are working for anglers trolling for stripers.

LAUGHLIN — Anglers are finding slow fishing along the Colorado River, though some are catching rainbow trout along Casino Row. The fish are biting on black Rooster Tails and silver spinners. Look for trout in their hiding spots below docks, in shaded areas near brush along the shores, and where slow and fast-moving waters meet. You can’t go wrong with PowerBait or night crawlers when fishing for trout. Stripers are feeding on small trout, so they will be circling just off the docks and near brush-shaded areas.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Since rainbow trout are a cold-water species, the freezing overnight temperatures shouldn’t affect the fishing action too much. Small fly patterns such as Pheasant Tail and Hare’s Ear nymphs will catch the fish. So too will small red worms, PowerBait and mini marshmallows. The Nevada Department of Wildlife has plans to stock trout this week at Floyd Lamb and Lorenzi parks, Hafen Park in Mesquite and at Beatty.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Despite cold nighttime temperatures and some snow, the ice on area reservoirs remains treacherous and extreme caution is advised. Stay off anything less than 4-inches thick. You’ll want it even thicker if you are in a group.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Ice conditions fluctuated this week with changing temperatures. So, the park rangers are urging visitors to use extreme caution before walking on the ice. Some anglers have found good fishing for rainbow trout while fishing through the ice next to the dock. PowerBait in rainbow, orange or green colorations is catching the fish. For current ice conditions contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Ice conditions remain unsafe. Park rangers are urging visitors to use extreme caution. Check conditions before walking onto the ice. For up-to-date ice information, contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — NDOW will hold a free Introduction to Fly Fishing class Saturday, Jan. 19 at Floyd Lamb Park. The class will cover such fly-fishing basics as knot tying, terminology, equipment selection and casting technique. For more information and registration visit http://www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/.