Las Vegas swimmer qualifies for 3rd event at Paris Olympics

A Las Vegas teenager added a third event to her itinerary for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris by finishing second to world record-holder Katie Ledecky on Wednesday.

$1.2B sports training village may be coming to Las Vegas

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas not allowed to compete in Olympics

Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes celerate after the women's 1,500-meter freestyle finals Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes celerate after the women's 1,500-meter freestyle finals Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes celerate after the women's 1,500-meter freestyle finals Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Katie Grimes swims during a women's 1,500-meter freestyle preliminary heat Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas teenager Katie Grimes qualified for a third event in the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing second in the 1,500-meter freestyle Wednesday at the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis.

Grimes, 18, who swims for the Sandpipers of Nevada, posted a time of 15 minutes, 57.77 seconds, trailing world record-holder and seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky (15:37.35).

Grimes previously qualified for the Paris Games in the 400-meter individual medley and the 10-kilometer open-water race.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — contested in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic — Grimes was the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic team at 15. She finished fourth in the 800-meter freestyle.

On Wednesday, fellow Sandpiper Erica Sullivan, who attended Palo Verde High School, finished seventh in the 1,500 freestyle in 16:29.88.

UNLV’s McKay Mickelson, from Legacy High, finished 48th in the men’s 200-meter backstroke heats (2:02.22) and did not advance to the semifinals.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.