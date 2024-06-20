93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Olympics

Las Vegas swimmer qualifies for 3rd event at Paris Olympics

Katie Grimes swims during a women's 1,500-meter freestyle preliminary heat Tuesday, June 18, 20 ...
Katie Grimes swims during a women's 1,500-meter freestyle preliminary heat Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes celerate after the women's 1,500-meter freestyle finals Wednesda ...
Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes celerate after the women's 1,500-meter freestyle finals Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes celerate after the women's 1,500-meter freestyle finals Wednesda ...
Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes celerate after the women's 1,500-meter freestyle finals Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes celerate after the women's 1,500-meter freestyle finals Wednesda ...
Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes celerate after the women's 1,500-meter freestyle finals Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
More Stories
University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 meter freestyle event at the ...
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas not allowed to compete in Olympics
A rendering shows the elements of the proposed $1.2 billion Z Athlete Village planned for South ...
$1.2B sports training village may be coming to Las Vegas
Nyjah Huston of the United States celebrates on the podium after winning the men finals at the ...
Hill: Olympic skateboarder adds to growing legacy of UFC Apex
Henderson's Bella Sims, a freshman at the University of Florida, signed an endorsement deal wit ...
Henderson swimmer learns valuable lessons ahead of Olympics
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2024 - 6:44 pm
 
Updated June 19, 2024 - 7:39 pm

Las Vegas teenager Katie Grimes qualified for a third event in the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing second in the 1,500-meter freestyle Wednesday at the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis.

Grimes, 18, who swims for the Sandpipers of Nevada, posted a time of 15 minutes, 57.77 seconds, trailing world record-holder and seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky (15:37.35).

Grimes previously qualified for the Paris Games in the 400-meter individual medley and the 10-kilometer open-water race.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — contested in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic — Grimes was the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic team at 15. She finished fourth in the 800-meter freestyle.

On Wednesday, fellow Sandpiper Erica Sullivan, who attended Palo Verde High School, finished seventh in the 1,500 freestyle in 16:29.88.

UNLV’s McKay Mickelson, from Legacy High, finished 48th in the men’s 200-meter backstroke heats (2:02.22) and did not advance to the semifinals.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 meter freestyle event at the ...
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas not allowed to compete in Olympics
By Graham Dunbar The Associated Press

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women’s races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas not allowed to compete in Olympics
recommend 2
3 takeaways: Aces surge in record quarter, hold on to end 3-game skid
recommend 3
‘The team is hers’: All-Star nears critical return for Aces, Olympics
recommend 4
Aces stars selected for Olympics; ‘no excuse’ for team’s rocky start
recommend 5
‘Save the biscuits!’ Flavor Flav kicks off new show, backs restaurant chain
recommend 6
$1.2B sports training village may be coming to Las Vegas