Want tickets to the LA Olympics? Here’s how you can get them

If you’re a Las Vegan interested in working or attending the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics — look no further.

Tom Cruise carries the Olympic flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, hugs Inglewood James Butts, middle, as they pose for a picture with Team USA athletes returning with the official Olympic flag at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The olympics’ website la28.org is currently sharing postings for some jobs based on Southern California under its “Careers” tab, including hospitality, security, copywriting and design services.

Tickets for the games are not currently on sale, but fans can now sign up on the website to receive updates on tickets and other news.

Official Los Angeles Olympics’ merchandise is also now available for sale on the site.