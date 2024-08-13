Want tickets to the LA Olympics? Here’s how you can get them
If you’re a Las Vegan interested in working at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics — look no further.
The olympics’ website la28.org is currently sharing postings for some jobs based on Southern California under its “Careers” tab, including hospitality, security, copywriting and design services.
Tickets for the games are not currently on sale, but fans can now sign up on the website to receive updates on tickets and other news.
Official Los Angeles Olympics’ merchandise is also now available for sale on the site.