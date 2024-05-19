Palo Verde rolls to 10th straight boys swimming state title

The Palo Verde boys swimming and diving team won the Class 5A state championship Saturday for its 10th straight title. Coronado won its third straight 5A girls title.

A view of the regional diving competitions at UNLV's Buchanan Natatorium in Las Vegas on Monday, May 7, 2018.

Palo Verde added to its boys swimming and diving legacy Saturday at Pavilion Center Pool, winning the Class 5A state title for its 10th straight team championship.

The Panthers won the 200-yard (1:29.09) and 400 (3:08.35) freestyle relays as part of their victory. They finished with 104 points. Coronado was second with 64 points and Faith Lutheran was third with 58.

“We were led by Max Carlsen, who set a new state record in the 500-yard freestyle,” Palo Verde coach Brent Gonzalez said. “The boys were determined to win Palo Verde its 10th straight state title.”

Carlsen shattered the old 500 freestyle record of 4:27.04 by posting a time of 4:21.37 in his title-winning effort. He also won the 200-yard freestyle (1:37.56).

In the 5A girls meet, Coronado won the team title with 94 points. Faith Lutheran finished second with 84. The Cougars won the 200 (1:38.83) and 400 (3:34.13) freestyle relays as part of their third straight title.

Ana Schulz also won the 100 backstroke (57.13) and Kacey Hu won the 1-meter dive (485.85) for Coronado.

Faith Lutheran’s Summer Mudadu won individual titles in the 200 (1:51.54) and 500 (4:56.71) freestyles.

Class 4A

Sierra Vista won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.63), which helped propel the Mountain Lions to the boys title with 105 points Thursday at Pavilion Center Pool. Basic finished second with 87 points and Doral Academy was third with 71.

Sierra Vista’s Hayden Tellier won individual titles in the 100 butterfly (51.31) and 200 individual medley (1:57.89). Basic’s Andrew Cooper claimed individual titles in the 200 (1:42.37) and 500 (4:36.44) freestyles.

In the girls meet, Doral Academy won three relay races to earn 102 points and win the girls title. Tech was second with 79 points and Durango was third with 49.

Doral Academy won the 200 medley (1:58.10), 200 freestyle (1:48.82) and 400 freestyle (4:15.20) relays. Emery Vannah claimed individual titles in the 100 backstroke (57.78) and 200 freestyle (1:54.03) for Doral Academy.

Foothill’s Italia Ingle won individual titles in the 100 butterfly (57.85) and 200 IM (2:11.17). Green Valley’s Isabelle Aiello won individual titles in the 50 (24.88) and 100 (53.54) freestyles.

Class 3A

Boulder City and Truckee each scored 112 points and were deemed co-boys champions Saturday at Pavilion Center Pool. Coral Academy was third with 83 points.

Duncan McClaren won the individual title in the 200 freestyle (1:48.55). Coral Academy’s Joseph Sirhan won individual titles in the 500 freestyle (4:41.23) and 200 IM (1:53.60).

Truckee ran away with the girls title, scoring 121 points. Coral Academy finished second with 69 points and Boulder City was third with 66.

Boulder City’s Phoebe McClarne won individual titles in the 200 (1:54.15) and 500 (4:53.11) freestyles. Kyra Jensen claimed individual titles in the 50 freestyle (25.73) and 100 backstroke (1:04.45) for Virgin Valley, which finished fourth in the team competition with 65 points.

Coral Academy’s Jordan Clarke won individual titles in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.28) and 200 IM (2:13.04).

