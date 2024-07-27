Basic baseball standout signs for $1M over playing for college champ

Former Basic shortstop Ty Southisene elected to sign after being drafted earlier this month rather than playing with the reigning College World Series champion.

Basic’s Ty Southisene smiles before batting against Bishop Gorman during a high school baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former Basic shortstop Ty Southisene has signed with the Chicago Cubs for $1 million and will not play college baseball at Tennessee.

The Cubs drafted Southisene 120th overall in the fourth round of the MLB draft earlier this month, and he decided to go pro instead of playing for the 2024 College World Series champion Volunteers.

According to MLB.com, Southisene and the Cubs agreed to terms for a $1 million signing bonus. The spot Southisene was selected at is valued at just over $600,000, according to the site.

Southisene, listed at 5 feet, 9 inches, and 170 pounds, hit .495 with 24 RBIs last season and was a two-time first-team All-Southern Nevada shortstop. He was one of three locals drafted this month.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.