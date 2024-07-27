106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Baseball

Basic baseball standout signs for $1M over playing for college champ

Basic’s Ty Southisene smiles before batting against Bishop Gorman during a high school b ...
Basic’s Ty Southisene smiles before batting against Bishop Gorman during a high school baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Palo Verde shortstop Ethan Clauss receives a ground ball during a Class 5A baseball state tourn ...
Nevada’s top 2025 baseball recruit commits to new SEC school
3 players with Southern Nevada ties selected in MLB draft
Basic shortstop Ty Southisene (3) celebrates after scoring during a high school baseball game a ...
Local prep baseball stars could be selected in MLB draft
Basic’s Tate Southisene throws to first base for an out on Coronado during a high school ...
Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2024 - 5:55 pm
 

Former Basic shortstop Ty Southisene has signed with the Chicago Cubs for $1 million and will not play college baseball at Tennessee.

The Cubs drafted Southisene 120th overall in the fourth round of the MLB draft earlier this month, and he decided to go pro instead of playing for the 2024 College World Series champion Volunteers.

According to MLB.com, Southisene and the Cubs agreed to terms for a $1 million signing bonus. The spot Southisene was selected at is valued at just over $600,000, according to the site.

Southisene, listed at 5 feet, 9 inches, and 170 pounds, hit .495 with 24 RBIs last season and was a two-time first-team All-Southern Nevada shortstop. He was one of three locals drafted this month.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
3 players with Southern Nevada ties selected in MLB draft
recommend 2
Local prep baseball stars could be selected in MLB draft
recommend 3
Bishop Gorman receiver, state’s No. 1 recruit, commits to SEC school
recommend 4
Nevada’s top 2025 baseball recruit commits to new SEC school
recommend 5
Where is defending national champion Bishop Gorman in preseason poll?
recommend 6
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to Big Ten school