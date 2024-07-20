Bishop Gorman receiver, state’s No. 1 recruit, commits to SEC school

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, a five-star recruit, had more than 20 Division I offers before announcing his college commitment Saturday.

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows signals a successful play during football practice at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows points to a referee during a game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows (30) runs in a touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows (30) catches a touchdown pass while Coronado defensive back Jeremiah McQueen (21) can’t stop him during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows (30) catches the ball before running in a touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, Nevada’s No. 1 recruit by 247Sports and a five-star prospect, announced his college commitment to Louisiana State on Saturday.

“For me, LSU really felt most like home,” Meadows said in a 247Sports YouTube livestream. “I know they’ll push me every day to get where I want to be. All the coaches, they’re just great.”

Meadows was heavily linked to Notre Dame throughout the recruiting process. But LSU made a late push, and Meadows pushed back his announcement a week later than originally scheduled. Alabama, Georgia and Michigan were also in his final five.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 200-pound senior said the trajectory of the program entering the third season under coach Brian Kelly stood out.

“It’s all exciting,” Meadows said. “That program is building and building every year. I know we have a chance to win a (national championship). I’m happy where it’s going and how it’s projecting.”

LSU finished 10-3 last season, tied for second in the Southeastern Conference West at 6-2 and was ranked 12th in the final Associated Press poll.

Meadows is the No. 32 overall 2025 prospect by 247Sports and the sixth-ranked wide receiver by the site. He had more than 20 Division I offers.

Meadows averaged 26.1 yards per reception and had eight touchdown catches to help Gorman go 12-0 and win the Class 5A Division I state title. The Gaels also were named national champions by MaxPreps and USA Today for the fourth time in program history.

He compiled 391 receiving yards on 15 catches in 10 games and was featured in a dynamic offense that averaged more than 431 yards and 49 points per game.

Meadows’ recruitment caps a busy summer for the state’s top recruits, which includes three four-star Gorman offensive linemen.

SJ Alofaituli, the state’s second-ranked recruit, committed to Miami on July 5, third-ranked recruit Douglas Utu committed to Tennessee in June and fourth-ranked recruit Alai Kalaniuvalu committed to Oregon on July 10.

Four-star Arbor View linebacker Christian Thatcher, the state’s fifth-ranked recruit, committed to Utah last month.

