Nevada’s top 2025 baseball recruit commits to new SEC school

Palo Verde shortstop Ethan Clauss decommitted from Texas A&M last month. He committed to a new SEC school on his social media accounts Wednesday.

Connor Fields says of Tokyo Olympics: ‘I have no memory of my final race’

Palo Verde infielder Ethan Clauss (25) throws to first after getting an out on Coronado outfielder Evan Festa (1) during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Ethan Clauss (25) catches for an out on Coronado outfielder Evan Festa (1) during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde shortstop Ethan Clauss receives a ground ball during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Bishop Manogue on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of Nevada’s top baseball recruits is switching his college commitment.

Palo Verde shortstop Ethan Clauss announced his college commitment to Louisiana State on his social media accounts Wednesday. Clauss decommitted from Texas A&M last month after coach Jim Schlossnagle left to coach Texas.

I want to give praise to my Lord and Savior for giving me the ability to play the game I love. I also want to thank all of my coaches, teammates, friends, and most importantly my family for helping me throughout my journey. Finally, I would like to thank @LSUCoachJ. Geaux Tigers! pic.twitter.com/qGoQgweDpQ — Ethan Clauss (@ethan_clauss) July 17, 2024

Clauss, listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, is the state’s top 2025 baseball recruit, according to Perfect Game USA and Prep Baseball Nevada. He is ranked 42nd nationally in his class by Perfect Game USA.

Clauss hit .404 with 39 runs scored and 20 RBIs as a junior last season to help the Panthers win the Class 5A state title. Louisiana State is one of the top programs in college baseball and won the College World Series in 2023.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.