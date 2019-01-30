Nevada fishing report, Jan. 30, 2019

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Lake Mead — Reports are slow in coming from the reservoir. While the shad have been less than cooperative, they are the bait catching striped bass. Anglers are finding stripers at depths of 65 to 80 feet, with most weighing about 2 to 4 pounds. This weekend’s weather forecast calls for rain, so be prepared for the possibilities, and double-check the forecast before heading out. Be sure to heed any wind advisories.

Lake Mohave — Anglers are reporting good fishing for catfish at Willow Beach. The best time has been after dusk. Jointed swimbaits in shad patterns are catching stripers at the south end of Cottonwood basin, while pencil poppers are fooling fish around Telephone Cove. There are no reports about black bass or catfish.

Laughlin — One angler brought in an 8-pound striper with a shad swimbait while fishing from a boat above Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anchovies are a top bait for this stretch of the river, bringing in striped bass and catfish. Rainbow trout are slow to bite, but persistent anglers are bringing them in using PowerBait and spinners.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Nevada Department of Wildlife stocking plans call for rainbow trout plants this week at Floyd Lamb and Sunset parks and Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. Fish have been taking PowerBait, mealworms, night crawlers, small spinning lures and spoons.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The reservoirs mostly are covered with ice, but the warmer daytime temperatures this week have caused the ice along the shores to thin. The ice is not safe for fishing. Some areas of water also are open in the reservoirs’ centers. Use extreme caution if venturing upon the ice.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Water beneath the ice remains murky but is starting to clear, improving the catch rate for anglers using night crawlers combined with a bit of mini-marshmallow. Anglers using PowerBait in orange or green also are doing well through the ice. The ice is measuring from 5 and 7 inches over most of the lake, with the thickest ice still being found on the northern shoreline. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Cold overnight temperatures have frozen most of the reservoir, leaving only a small open spot in the center. The thickest ice still is along the front of the dam, but park rangers are urging anglers to use extreme caution when venturing onto the ice. Fishing pressure has been light. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Nevada Department of Wildlife