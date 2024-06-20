Aces make WNBA history again by selling out all home games
The Aces have become the first team in WNBA history to sell out all tickets for every home regular-season game, the club announced Thursday.
The two-time WNBA champions previously became the first team in league history to sell out its season-ticket memberships March.
The Aces are playing 18 games at Michelob Ultra Arena this season and two at T-Mobile Arena. They wrap up a three-game homestand Friday against the 13-1 Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena. Their two games at T-Mobile Arena take place July 2 against the Indiana Fever and Sept. 3 against the Chicago Sky.
