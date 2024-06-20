101°F
Aces make WNBA history again by selling out all home games

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots while Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) can& ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots while Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) can’t stop her during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 3:29 pm
 

The Aces have become the first team in WNBA history to sell out each of their regular-season home games, the club announced Thursday.

The two-time WNBA champions previously became the first team in league history to sell out its season-ticket memberships March.

The Aces are playing 18 games at Michelob Ultra Arena this season and two at T-Mobile Arena. They wrap up a three-game homestand Friday against the 13-1 Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena. Their two games at T-Mobile Arena take place July 2 against the Indiana Fever and Sept. 3 against the Chicago Sky.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

