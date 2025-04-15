Aces select sharp-shooting guard from Alabama in 2025 WNBA draft

The Aces added a threat from beyond the 3-point line with their first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft Monday.

Alabama guard Aaliyah Nye (32) drives to the basket as Green Bay center Jenna Guyer defends during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, in College Park, Md. Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Alabama's Aaliyah Nye, right, embraces WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Alabama guard Aaliyah Nye (32) drives to the basket during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Green Bay, in College Park, Md. Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Alabama's Aaliyah Nye, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

The Aces selected Alabama guard Aaliyah Nye with the No. 13 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft Monday.

Nye set the Alabama record for 3-pointers with 111 this season, breaking her own record of 108 from the previous year. She joined the Crimson Tide after spending two years at the University of Illinois. The graduate student averaged 12.2 points per game over her five-year collegiate career.

The Aces took Nye with the first pick in the second round, meaning they didn’t make a first-round pick for the third straight year. The WNBA rescinded the team’s 2025 first-round pick following a 2023 investigation that found violations of league rules related to impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.

The Aces will be back on the clock in the third round with the 35th overall pick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

