Aces lose draft pick, Hammon suspended 2 games after probe

The WNBA suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay Tuesday and rescinded the team’s 2025 first-round draft pick after violations uncovered.

Following a months-long investigation into alleged violations of WNBA policy, the league on Tuesday announced its punishments for the defending champion Aces.

Aces coach Becky Hammon was suspended for two games without pay for violating league and team workplace policies. The WNBA also rescinded the team’s 2025 first-round draft pick after finding the Aces violated rules about impermissible player benefits.

After the ruling, the Aces canceled their planned post-practice media availability and as of late Tuesday morning had not responded to the league’s edict. Aces owner Mark Davis was not immediately available for comment.

“It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a press release.

The Aces had been under investigation since Jan. 21 following the decision to trade two-time All-Star and two-time Sixth Player of the Year Dearica Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks. Hamby published a statement alleging the organization had bullied and discriminated against her because of her recent pregnancy.

“The unprofessional and unethical way that I have been treated has been traumatizing,” Hamby wrote on her social media platforms after being traded. “To be treated this way by an organization, by women who are mothers, who have claimed to ‘be in these shoes,’ who preach family, chemistry and women’s empowerment, is disappointing and leaves me sick to my stomach.”

Hammon’s suspension for violating respect in the workplace policies stems from comments she made to Hamby following the player’s pregnancy, according to the league’s press release, which did not reveal her specific comments.

In Hamby’s statement after the trade on Jan. 21, she wrote she was told she was “a question mark” and that “I didn’t hold up my end of the bargain.” She also wrote that after revealing she hadn’t planned her pregnancy, she was told she “was not taking precautions to not get pregnant.”

As of now, Hammon would miss the team’s season-opening game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle May 20 and a game against Hamby’s new team, the Sparks, in Los Angeles May 25.

“We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies,” Englebert said, “and remain committed to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed across all WNBA teams.”

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association also released a statement Tuesday. The players’ union criticized the league’s decision, saying it did not go far enough in punishing the Aces.

The WNBPA concluded by saying it will continue to support Hamby as she takes the league’s decisions into account and explores all available remedies.

Hamby’s agent, Eric Weisel, was contacted by the Review-Journal, but said Hamby herself would make a statement if she felt it was necessary.

“Incidents of conduct by a team or team staff cannot always be compared,” the WNBPA said. “But recent penalties imposed by the league and an honest view of the facts demonstrate this penalty is far from appropriate.”

The league’s investigation included interviews with 33 people and a review of text messages, emails and other documents. The Aces’ violation, which cost them the first-round pick, was for salary cap circumvention connected to negotiations on Hamby’s contract extension, which she signed June 29, 2022.

The Aces had their 2025 first-round pick rescinded rather than their 2024 first-round pick because they traded it to the Sparks along with Hamby for the rights to center Amanda Zahui B. and a 2024 second-round pick.

According to the league’s press release, several people also raised concerns about the Aces’ recent offseason acquisitions, which included two-time MVP Candace Parker and two-time champion Alysha Clark. However, the investigation did not substantiate those concerns.

“The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly,” Englebert said.

