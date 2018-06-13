Nevada fishing report, June 13, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Summerlike temperatures are pushing anglers off the water during the day. Most are fishing at first light and at dusk. Look for stripers lurking near shallow benches surrounded by deeper water. That is where they are waiting to feed on bait fish. Largemouth bass are making their presence known and have shown up in many coves throughout the Government Wash area. Some anglers have found success with a Rapala minnow. Bluegill are biting on worms in Kingman Wash.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

LAKE MOHAVE — Anglers are finding good fishing for striped bass, black bass, and catfish in coves throughout the lake. Plastic baits have been fooling black bass and stripers are hitting segmented trout imitations or frozen anchovies. Catfish also are taking anchovies, and trout are smacking Rooster Tails.

LAUGHLIN — This stretch of the river has been hot for stripers and trout. One local angler recommends a jerkbait with a tail. Woolly Buggers seem to be a universal bait and are catching black bass, trout and carp near Big Bend.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife stocked catfish in the ponds at Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Lorenzi, Veterans’ Memorial and Hafen parks on June 6. Veterans’ Memorial also received a load of bluegill. Catfish and bluegill are taking night crawlers, mealworms and corn. There also are a few rainbow trout working the ponds.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Despite windy conditions, anglers found good action over for trout, bass and crappie over the weekend.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Fishing has been good with anglers catching trout, bass and crappie. Bright colors are the ticket for all species. The specific color doesn’t seem to be an issue so long as it is bright. Try chartreuse green, orange or yellow. Trout also are hitting well on garlic-scented PowerBait and Power Eggs in orange or green. The fish also are taking nightcrawlers with bit of marshmallow on the hook. Catch-and-release regulations remain in effect for largemouth bass through June 30.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Good fishing greeted participants at Saturday’s Free Fishing Day event. One youngster brought in a rainbow trout weighing in at just less than 2 pounds. The fish are taking lures, garlic scented PowerBait or Power Eggs and nightcrawlers with a chunk of mini marshmallow. Jigs with bright colored heads are catching crappie.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — Fly Tying Tuesday is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 19 at the Las Vegas NDOW office. This class is open to tiers with skills ranging from beginning to advanced. The theme is “Variations on a Fly – Prince Nymphs and Griffiths Gnat.” For more information call 702-486-5127 x 3503 or 3850. Register online at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.