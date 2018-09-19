Nevada fishing report, Sept. 19, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — Striper fishing remains good. Anglers are catching the line sides outside of Callville Bay and in the vicinity of Boulder Beach. Morning and sunset hours continue to be the most productive times of day. Poppers and Rooster Tails are catching stripers and black bass. The black bass are hiding along drop-offs about 20 feet down. As temperatures begin to cool, bass will move into shallower water closer to the shoreline. Catfish are biting on anchovies during the overnight hours.

* LAKE MEAD — Striper fishing remains good. Anglers are catching the line sides outside of Callville Bay and in the vicinity of Boulder Beach. Morning and sunset hours continue to be the most productive times of day. Poppers and Rooster Tails are catching stripers and black bass. The black bass are hiding along drop-offs about 20 feet down. As temperatures begin to cool, bass will move into shallower water closer to the shoreline. Catfish are biting on anchovies during the overnight hours.

* LAKE MOHAVE — Catfish are biting outside of Willow Beach and on the south end near Katherine Landing. The fish are taking chicken liver and anchovies. Striped bass also are taking anchovies. Trolling has been especially effective. Black bass are taking jigs and swimbaits. Whopper Ploppers are fooling the fish. Marshy coves are hiding catfish and black bass, while stripers are cruising outside the coves.

* LAUGHLIN — Stripers are biting, but fishing reports are slow. Temperatures have remained on the high side. Stripers are hitting Bomber Long A’s and anchovies. Drift fishing with soft plastics is catching smallmouth bass. Sunrise and sunset have been the best times to fish along Casino Row and south to Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. A limited number of small rainbow trout have been stocked below the dam for bug control purposes, but they should grow to catchable size in the next few months.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The NDOW September catfish plant is scheduled for the end of the month and will be followed by another plant in October. Bluegill, catfish and bass are taking mealworms and chunks of night crawlers at most of the ponds. Catfish also are taking hot dogs and chicken gizzards.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Despite low water levels at area reservoirs, the action for bass and trout has been very good. Anglers fishing from kayaks and canoes claimed “the bass were hitting like crazy.” The fishermen said they caught and released about 200 fish in just a few hours. Stocked rainbows have been hitting spinning lures at Haymeadow.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Water levels are a little low, as is usual for late summer, but trout and bass continue to hit well on spinning lures, spoons and flies. Bait anglers also are doing well with PowerBait or night crawlers. Anglers should soon see some relief from the challenges of aquatic vegetation as it begins to die off with the arrival of cooling overnight temperatures.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Despite low water levels, the few anglers who have been fishing the reservoir are doing great for trout and bass. If you are looking for a place to catch nice fish and avoid crowds, this is the place to be. Trout are taking PowerBait in orange or green coloration, as well as night crawlers with a bit of mini-marshmallow.

* UPCOMING EVENT — National Public Lands Day is Saturday. NDOW will partner with the National Park Service and other agencies for an outdoor event at the Colorado River Heritage Greenway Park in Laughlin from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.