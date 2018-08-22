Nevada Preps high school tennis preview

A look at some of the top players and teams for the tennis season.

Audrey Boch-Collins has won the last two Class 4A state girls singles titles. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Axel Botticelli competes in the Class 4A state final at Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Botticelli claimed the championship. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Axel Boticelli Clark's Artem Iermolov compete in the Class 4A state final at Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Botticelli claimed the championship. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rua Elmore of Western High plays against Sunrise Mountain's boys tennis team at Western High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Sebastian Frace returns for Coronado after advancing to last year's Class 4A state singles tournament. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Faith Lutheran's Jade Mayweather during the girl's singles Sunset Regional championship at the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Top returning boys tennis players

Axel Botticelli, Palo Verde

The junior won the Class 4A state singles championship and helped Palo Verde defeat Clark to win the 4A team state championship last season.

Rua Elmore, Western

The junior advanced to the Class 3A state singles final last season.

Artem Iermolov, Clark

The junior advanced to the Class 4A state singles championship and helped Clark reach the 4A team state final last season.

Sebastian Frace, Coronado

The junior qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament and helped the Cougars reach the 4A state tournament last season.

Lucas Hammond, Bishop Gorman

The senior advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state singles tournament last season.

Top returning girls tennis players

Audrey Boch-Collins, Clark

The junior, one of the top recruits in the country, won her second consecutive Class 4A state singles championship last season and did not lose a set for the second straight year.

Olivia Mikkelson, Boulder City

The junior won the Class 3A state singles championship last season.

Jade Mayweather, Faith Lutheran

The senior qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament last season.

Sidra Wohlwend, Coronado

The sophomore teamed with Megan King to reach the Class 4A state doubles final last season and helped the Cougars win the 4A state championship.

Megan King, Coronado

The junior teamed with Sidra Wholwend to reach the Class 4A state doubles final last season and helped the Cougars win the Class 4A state championship.

Boys teams to watch

Palo Verde

The Panthers went 16-3 last season and knocked off previously unbeaten Clark to win the state championship.

Clark

The Chargers went 18-1 and advanced to the state championship last season.

Bishop Gorman

The Gaels went 13-2 last season.

Coronado

The Cougars went 13-1 and advanced to the state tournament last season.

Foothill

The Falcons went 10-4 last season.

Girls teams to watch

Coronado

The Cougars went undefeated last season and won the Class 4A state championship.

Palo Verde

The Panthers went 14-1 last season.

Bishop Gorman

The Gaels went 16-2 and advanced to the state tournament last season.

Clark

The Chargers were 13-3 last season and have the state’s best player in Audrey Boch-Collins.

Faith Lutheran

The Crusaders went 16-5 and advanced to the state tournament last season.

