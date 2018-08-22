Nevada Preps high school tennis preview

Top returning boys tennis players
Axel Botticelli, Palo Verde
The junior won the Class 4A state singles championship and helped Palo Verde defeat Clark to win the 4A team state championship last season.
Rua Elmore, Western
The junior advanced to the Class 3A state singles final last season.
Artem Iermolov, Clark
The junior advanced to the Class 4A state singles championship and helped Clark reach the 4A team state final last season.
Sebastian Frace, Coronado
The junior qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament and helped the Cougars reach the 4A state tournament last season.
Lucas Hammond, Bishop Gorman
The senior advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state singles tournament last season.
Top returning girls tennis players
Audrey Boch-Collins, Clark
The junior, one of the top recruits in the country, won her second consecutive Class 4A state singles championship last season and did not lose a set for the second straight year.
Olivia Mikkelson, Boulder City
The junior won the Class 3A state singles championship last season.
Jade Mayweather, Faith Lutheran
The senior qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament last season.
Sidra Wohlwend, Coronado
The sophomore teamed with Megan King to reach the Class 4A state doubles final last season and helped the Cougars win the 4A state championship.
Megan King, Coronado
The junior teamed with Sidra Wholwend to reach the Class 4A state doubles final last season and helped the Cougars win the Class 4A state championship.
Boys teams to watch
Palo Verde
The Panthers went 16-3 last season and knocked off previously unbeaten Clark to win the state championship.
Clark
The Chargers went 18-1 and advanced to the state championship last season.
Bishop Gorman
The Gaels went 13-2 last season.
Coronado
The Cougars went 13-1 and advanced to the state tournament last season.
Foothill
The Falcons went 10-4 last season.
Girls teams to watch
Coronado
The Cougars went undefeated last season and won the Class 4A state championship.
Palo Verde
The Panthers went 14-1 last season.
Bishop Gorman
The Gaels went 16-2 and advanced to the state tournament last season.
Clark
The Chargers were 13-3 last season and have the state’s best player in Audrey Boch-Collins.
Faith Lutheran
The Crusaders went 16-5 and advanced to the state tournament last season.
