Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M

The coach sold his home at the Anthem Country Club in Henderson in May.

Former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels sold this home in Anthem Country Club in Henderson. (Avia Media Group)

Former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels sold this home in Anthem Country Club in Henderson. (JPM Studios)

Former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels sold this home in Anthem Country Club in Henderson. (JPM Studios)

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has sold his Henderson home, Clark County records show.

The home in the Anthem Country Club in Henderson sold for $4.8 million, with the sale recorded by the county on May 1. McDaniels bought the 6,705-square-foot, 5-bedroom home in 2022 for $4.95 million.

The Santa Barbara-style home was built in 2005 on 0.51 acres and has mountain and city views, according to the listing. Amenities include a three-car garage, movie theater, billiards room and a pool and spa with a large, covered patio and a built-in barbecue and outdoor fireplace. It overlooks the 15th green of the Anthem Country Club golf course.

Renovations were done to the pool area and the interior of the house while McDaniels owned it, said the listing agent, Lia Barfield of Local Living LV.

McDaniels was hired as the head coach of the Raiders in 2022 and lasted for less than two seasons, overseeing the team for 25 games. He was fired in the middle of the 2023 Raiders season after the team lost to the Detroit Lions 26 - 14 on Monday Night Football.

The home was on the market for 11 days and was in escrow for less than 10 days, Barfield said.

The buyers of the home were listed as Christopher and Catherine Senske, according to the county records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.