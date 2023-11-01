Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle

The Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, just 25 games into their tenure and a day after a poor showing on national TV.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels watches the game against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce on the sideline during the second half an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, left, and head coach Josh McDaniels take questions during a news conference following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce looks on from the sideline before an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders owner Mark Davis watches team warm ups from the sideline before an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Raiders on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

This is a 2019 photo of Champ Kelly. (AP Photo/File)

Less than two seasons into their tenures and a day after a poor showing on the national TV stage of “Monday Night Football,” the Raiders have fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

The team announced the firings late Tuesday.

The Raiders won just nine of their 25 games under the two, who arrived from New England in January 2022. That includes a 6-11 finish last season and the 3-5 start to this season.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave,” owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best.”

Raiders interim coach

Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce will take over as interim coach. Champ Kelly, the Raiders’ assistant general manager, will replace Ziegler at least for the rest of the season.

The Raiders had trouble playing consistent football under McDaniels, and they have been one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL this season.

McDaniels was hired with the hope that his rich offensive pedigree as the longtime coordinator with the Patriots would transition to Las Vegas.

But it hasn’t been the case, as the offense regressed under McDaniels’ stewardship despite having one of the best wide receivers in the game in Davante Adams and the 2022 NFL rushing leader in Josh Jacobs.

QB change coming?

McDaniels has also failed to get much out of the quarterback position, with Derek Carr’s play languishing down the stretch last season before he was benched and later released. His replacement, Jimmy Garoppolo, ranks as one of the worst quarterbacks in the league this season.

With McDaniels no longer in the picture, the door opens for rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell to replace Garoppolo as the starter. A person with knowledge of the situation indicated that the Raiders are leaning in that direction.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.