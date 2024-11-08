What college QBs could Raiders look at in 2025 NFL draft?

Addressing the quarterback position will be the Raiders’ top priority this offseason. Here are five college quarterbacks they could look to draft in April.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, center, celebrates with fans after defeating Florida in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks down field against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami quarterback Cam Ward looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders confers with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Floyd Mayweather, left, watches game action as rapper E-40, second from right, and Shedeur Sanders chat, right, chat during game three of a WNBA semifinals playoff game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, poses for photographs with Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, middle, while Aces majority owner Mark Davis looks on following game three of a WNBA semifinals playoff game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As Shedeur Sanders continues to make a case for himself as the top prospect in April’s NFL draft, the Colorado star might be leaving clues that he wants to play for the quarterback-starved Raiders.

Sanders has taken to X to tweet “Thank you God” after every one of the team’s losses this year.

Thank you GOD — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) November 3, 2024

Why would he express thanks for the Raiders’ demise each week? Well, the more the team loses, the better its chances are of landing one of the top picks in the draft. That would put the Raiders in position to add Sanders if they wanted to.

He did not tweet the same message after either of the team’s two wins.

It’s one of a few connections between the talented 22-year-old and the Raiders.

Shedeur’s father, former NFL star and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders, said in July it would be “nice” if Shedeur ended up in Las Vegas. Deion Sanders also expressed appreciation for Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, team president Sandra Douglass Morgan and the entire organization.

“I love what (Pierce) brings to the table,” Deion Sanders said during Big 12 media days in Las Vegas. “I don’t want him to lose to the point where he has the ability to get Shedeur. Let’s get that straight. I don’t want that to happen, I really don’t, but I wouldn’t mind if, some kind of way, it happens that (Shedeur) is here.”

Shedeur Sanders has visited town since.

He was spotted courtside at the Las Vegas Aces’ 95-81 win over the New York Liberty in the second round of the WNBA playoffs Oct. 4. That gave him the opportunity to chat with Raiders owner Mark Davis, who also owns the Aces.

The links don’t stop there. Shedeur Sanders has been mentored over the years by NFL legend Tom Brady, who is now part of the Raiders and Aces ownership groups. Sanders even has a name, image and likeness deal with Brady’s personal wellness and performance company, TB12.

It almost appears as if the quarterback and team are destined for each other.

The Raiders’ need for a franchise passer is as glaring as ever. Poor quarterback play is one of the main reasons for the team’s 2-7 start.

Addressing the position will be the Raiders’ highest priority this offseason. Sanders is one of several intriguing passers the team could look to add through the draft. Here are five college quarterbacks the Raiders could have their eye on:

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (6-foot-2, 215 pounds)

Sanders is widely considered the best pure pocket passer in the draft, but he can use his legs to make plays as well. That means he could go off the board early in the first round.

Sanders is a mature, poised prospect. His processing ability and his accuracy both stand out. He completed 73.3 percent of his passes his first eight games this season with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Sanders does have a few things to work on. He can hold onto the ball too long at times and take unnecessary sacks. His confidence in his own abilities can also lead him to sometimes look for a home-run play rather than a safer option.

Cam Ward, Miami (Florida) (6-foot-2, 223 pounds)

Ward was viewed as a second-round pick coming into this year after a breakout season at Washington State in 2023.

A transfer to Miami has enhanced his stock. He’s now under consideration to be the first overall pick.

Ward, like Sanders, is excellent at working in the pocket. He can go through his reads and deliver accurate passes that give his receivers a chance to pick up yards after the catch. There isn’t a throw the 22-year-old can’t make. He has enough athletic ability to extend plays as well.

Ward does has some fine-tuning to do, especially when it comes to reading coverages. But he’s shown the ability to adapt to different systems. That bodes well for his ability to adjust to the NFL.

Carson Beck, Georgia (6-foot-4, 220 pounds)

Beck, 22, has not had the breakout season many predicted for him. He may be more of a game manager in the NFL than a quarterback capable of carrying a team.

That doesn’t mean he should be overlooked.

Beck has a good feel for the position and is fundamentally sound. He is sometimes guilty of trying to do too much, which can get him in trouble at times. He’s thrown three interceptions in three different games this season.

The Bulldogs are talented enough to overcome Beck’s mistakes against most opponents. Things will be different in the NFL, where the margin between winning and losing is often razor-thin.

Beck has all the tools to be a starting quarterback at the next level. The question is just a matter of upside. Can he be Kirk Cousins? Or will his career be more like Kenny Pickett’s?

Jalen Milroe, Alabama (6-foot-2, 225 pounds)

There is so much to like about Milroe. He has a dazzling combination of athletic ability and arm strength.

But he comes with plenty of concerns, too.

Milroe, 21, is prone to making big mistakes. His accuracy comes and goes. Sometimes, he tries to be too perfect rather than playing with freedom.

Maybe those things can get ironed out in time. Milroe could benefit from more seasoning at Alabama, but the call to the NFL may be too difficult to resist given how many teams need quarterbacks.

Milroe’s skill set is special. Whoever winds up with him just needs to be patient.

Quinn Ewers, Texas (6-foot-2, 210 pounds)

Ewers is a gifted passer with a clean and easy throwing motion. That leads to occasional moments of brilliance. There was even some talk of him being the first quarterback off the board heading into the season.

But Ewers’ play this year raises questions as to whether he’ll be picked in the first round at all. He wilted against Georgia in a marquee matchup Oct. 19, completing 25 of his 43 passes for 211 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 30-15 loss. The Longhorns didn’t score a point in the first half.

Ewers, 21, also has an injury history. He was sidelined by an abdominal strain for two games this year.

He may be best served going to an NFL team with an established veteran quarterback. Ewers could benefit from learning and developing for a year or two.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.