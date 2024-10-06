Raiders owner seen chatting with top NFL QB prospect at Aces game

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was part of the star-studded crowd at Friday’s Aces game, and he had an interesting chat with Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively, from left, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, and Mavericks star Luka Doncic sit on the sidelines during game three of a WNBA semifinals playoff game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Floyd Mayweather, left, watches game action as rapper E-40, second from right, and Shedeur Sanders chat, right, chat during game three of a WNBA semifinals playoff game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, poses for photographs with Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, middle, while Aces majority owner Mark Davis looks on following game three of a WNBA semifinals playoff game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Did the Raiders find their quarterback of the future at an Aces game?

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was part of the star-studded crowd in attendance Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena for the Aces’ 95-81 victory over the New York Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals.

Sanders, whose team is on a bye this week, briefly spoke after the game with Aces star A’ja Wilson and also bumped into Raiders/Aces owner Mark Davis.

In a video that went viral on social media, Davis can be heard telling Sanders that he watches all his games with the Buffaloes before adding, “Who knows, you may be home right now.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis talking with Shedeur Sanders after the Aces game #Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/8gP6z9Rvew — Gilberto Obregón (@Gil_OnAir) October 5, 2024

The Raiders (2-2) are still searching for a long-term answer at quarterback after missing out on the top passers in the 2023 draft.

Sanders has Colorado off to a 4-1 start and is one of the top prospects for the 2025 NFL draft. Most mock drafts project Sanders as a top-10 pick, and he is considered by some analysts as the top quarterback available.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father, said in a July interview it would be “nice” if his son played for the Raiders and complimented coach Antonio Pierce.

