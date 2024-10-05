Aces stay alive, crush Liberty in Game 3

The Aces’ hopes of a third straight WNBA title were not swept away Friday, as they dominated the second half to beat the New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles the ball as she looks for an open teammate during game three of a WNBA semifinals playoff game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles the ball down the court as Aces guard Jackie Young (0) guards her during game three of a WNBA semifinals playoff game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) falls over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during game three of a WNBA semifinals playoff game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) yells after going out of bounds with the ball during game three of a WNBA semifinals playoff game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball as New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) guards her during game three of a WNBA semifinals playoff game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the New York Liberty 95-81 in Game 3 of their WNBA semifinal series Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

It was the Aces’ first win against the Liberty this season, cutting the series lead to 2-1.

Game 4 will return to Michelob Ultra Arena at noon Sunday.

Aces coach Becky Hammon said pregame that she was waiting for a performance where at least three of her guards are each “clicking on all cylinders,” and that’s what she got Friday.

Jackie Young led the Aces with 22 points, Kelsey Plum had 20, and Chelsea Gray scored 10 with seven assists.

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had a 19-point 14-rebound double-double, while newly minted Sixth Player of the Year Tiffany Hayes added 11 points off the bench.

Breanna Stewart scored 19 for the Liberty.

The first half featured 18 lead changes, which is the most in any half in WNBA playoff history, per Elias Sports Bureau via ESPN.

The Liberty only scored six points in the third quarter on 14 percent shooting as the Aces pulled away by scoring 21 in the period.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Series schedule

Liberty 2, Aces 1

Game 1 — Liberty 87, Aces 77

Game 2 — Liberty 88, Aces 84

Game 3 — Aces 95, Liberty 81

Game 4 — Noon Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena, ABC

Game 5* — TBD Tuesday at Barclays Center, ESPN2

*if necessary