103°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Ace who came out of retirement takes WNBA award

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) dribbles the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Las V ...
Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) dribbles the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Aces ‘distracted,’ while Liberty motivated by heartbreak, coach says
Las Vegas Aces' Tiffany Hayes (15) passes away from New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot (22 ...
Aces counting on Sixth Players of Year past and (maybe) present
Paving operations occur on Interstate 15 near Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (M ...
UNLV football, Aces-Liberty post-game traffic Friday could be nightmare. Here’s why
‘Nothing has been won tonight’: Aces lose Game 2, face elimination
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2024 - 1:59 pm
 

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes is the WNBA’s Sixth Player of the Year.

The league announced the accolade Friday as the Aces wrapped up questions at shootaround ahead of Friday’s Game 3 of their semifinal series against the New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The 35-year-old, who concluded her brief retirement to sign with the Aces at the end of May, received 38 of 67 votes from a panel of media members. Liberty rookie Leonie Fiebich garnered the second-most votes with 21.

Hayes was already made aware of the accolade while at the Aces’ training facility in Henderson on Thursday, a moment the Aces recorded and shared to social media after the news broke Friday.

This comes after Hayes won The Associated Press Sixth Player of the Year award Sept. 22. That news was simultaneously announced with Aces star forward A’ja Wilson’s third league MVP award.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES