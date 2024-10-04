Ace who came out of retirement takes WNBA award

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes was announced as WNBA Sixth Player of the Year on Friday ahead of Game 3 of their semifinal series against the New York Liberty.

Aces counting on Sixth Players of Year past and (maybe) present

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) dribbles the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes is the WNBA’s Sixth Player of the Year.

The league announced the accolade Friday as the Aces wrapped up questions at shootaround ahead of Friday’s Game 3 of their semifinal series against the New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The 35-year-old, who concluded her brief retirement to sign with the Aces at the end of May, received 38 of 67 votes from a panel of media members. Liberty rookie Leonie Fiebich garnered the second-most votes with 21.

Hayes was already made aware of the accolade while at the Aces’ training facility in Henderson on Thursday, a moment the Aces recorded and shared to social media after the news broke Friday.

“I love y’all. I’m really glad that I came here. I’ve been having the best time of my life." 🥹 — @tiphayes3 pic.twitter.com/sdnp88FbIg — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 4, 2024

This comes after Hayes won The Associated Press Sixth Player of the Year award Sept. 22. That news was simultaneously announced with Aces star forward A’ja Wilson’s third league MVP award.

