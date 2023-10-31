3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Lions on ‘MNF’

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ loss to the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football” at Ford Field, a game in which Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense were awful.

1. Jimmy G. returned, and the offense stunk

Jimmy Garoppolo returned as the Raiders’ starting quarterback after missing the debacle that was a 30-12 loss at Chicago last week with a back injury. That followed the concussion that cost Garoppolo playing earlier this season against the Chargers.

He didn’t do much Monday, completing 3 of 8 passes for 31 yards and an interception into double coverage in the first half. That’s when the team’s wide receivers didn’t record a touch. As in zero.

Garoppolo leads the NFL with nine interceptions. Things only got worse as the offense again offered no hope of a consistent attack, on the ground or through the air.

Davante Adams was as much a nonfactor as he has been all season. He was targeted seven times and finished with one catch for 11 yards. Garoppolo missed him twice on routes that would have gone for touchdowns, something Adams responded to by throwing his helmet to the ground after coming off late in the fourth quarter.

He was also the first one off the field after the game.

Garoppolo finished 10 of 21 for 126 yards with no scores and the pick.

Just a brutal showing.

2. A tired defense

Say what you want about allowing 26 points.

The Raiders’ defense was a casualty to the team’s ineptness on offense, running out of gas as the game wore on. It could have been much worse. The Raiders held the Lions to field goals on each of their first three trips to the red zone.

But it was too much to ask. The defense was done no favors by its counterpart.

The Raiders, one of the worst teams in the league in turnover margin, actually forced three miscues, one a 75-yard pick-six from cornerback Marcus Peters of Lions quarterback Jared Goff that cut the deficit to 16-14 early in the third quarter.

The Raiders also forced and recovered two fumbles, the first two of the season.

But when a defense is on the field for more than 80 snaps and over 36 minutes, the legs are eventually going to give out.

And that’s what happened.

3. Crosby vs. Hutchinson

Much of the pregame forecast dealt with opposing star defensive ends Maxx Crosby of the Raiders and Aidan Hutchinson of the Lions — two Michigan-born players who grew up Lions fans.

Crosby was his usual pestering self, finishing with eight tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback hit. He also forced and recovered a fumble at the Raiders’ 3-yard line midway through the third quarter as the Lions were on the verge of scoring.

The Raiders did a good job on Hutchinson, who had a tackle and two quarterback hits.

But the Lions were still able to get to Garoppolo, sacking him six times.

Earlier Monday, Crosby donated $1 million to Eastern Michigan athletics. The school, for which Crosby played from 2015 to 2018, will recognize the defensive end by naming its stadium’s playing surface after him.

But it won’t make him feel any better after this latest result.

