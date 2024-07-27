Raiders report: Speedy receiver making moves on kickoffs, online

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker is trying to figure out how to best take advantage of his speed to exploit the NFL’s new kickoff rule — on the field and on Madden.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — When speedy Raiders receiver Tre Tucker heard about the new kickoff rules that should allow for some big returns, he started to salivate at the possibility of the plays he can make with room to maneuver.

His mind immediately started wandering to one of his other passions, too.

“I guess the first thing that comes to my head is, ‘How am I going to play with it on Madden?’” the avid gamer joked. “It’s so different.”

Eventually, he knows he’ll figure it out just like his team is trying to do. The Raiders continue to spend a portion of each training camp practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on kickoffs and kick returns and expect to do even more of it when the pads go on next week.

“We’re trying to hammer away at the thing just because it’s a big change,” Tucker said. “But I’m excited. Any way that I can get the ball in my hands is great for me. Whatever they ask me to do as kick return or punt return or both, I’m great with it.”

The league has said teams can expect up to 80 more kick returns per team this season, and the design of the rule is to generate big plays. The Raiders had just 11 kickoff returns all last season.

Tucker’s speed could make him a dynamic weapon, though he’s just one of several returning players who are seeing chances in training camp. Cornerback Jack Jones has also looked dangerous with the ball in his hands.

While Tucker hopes to make some big plays in the kicking game if given the opportunity, his focus has been on improving as a wide receiver in his second NFL season after catching 19 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

He expects to solidify his role as the team’s No. 3 receiver behind Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. The path became much clearer when his main competition, veteran Michael Gallup, retired on the eve of training camp.

The team signed receiver Keelan Doss to replace Gallup on the roster, but Tucker said his focus is on himself.

“Me and (Gallup) were really cool,” he said. “I was bummed to hear (he retired) just because of how good of a guy he is. But for me, knowing this is the NFL, they’re always going to bring someone good in, so it will always be a competition. It’s my job to lose, though. I’m going to take that approach and just keep my head down and keep working no matter who we bring in.”

Mahomes responds

Star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded Friday to a viral video of a Raiders rookie playing with a Kermit the Frog puppet that poked fun at the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

“It’s early in the year, and stuff like that happens,” said Mahomes, whose voice often has been compared to that of the popular Muppet character. “It will get handled when it gets handled.”

A fan tossed the Kermit puppet dressed as Mahomes onto the practice field in an area where rookie safety Trey Taylor was signing autographs and interacting with fans after Thursday’s practice.

Taylor picked up the puppet and put it on his hand, drawing laughs from the crowd.

A video of the interaction quickly went viral and wasn’t received with as much humor from Chiefs fans and Mahomes’ camp.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a witty response ready when asked about the moment by a CBS reporter.

“We don’t spend a lot of time here with puppets,” Reid said. “We try to do our work and try to get better. That’s the important thing.”

Bobby Stroupe, Mahomes’ longtime personal trainer, reposted the video on social media.

“We will remember,” Stroupe wrote.

Mahomes expressed a similar sentiment when asked about the situation Friday, but he insisted he doesn’t need extra motivation.

“Everybody just lets me play, honestly,” he said when asked about how many people passed along the clip to help fuel his fire. “They know how I am. They don’t need to send me anything to keep me motivated.”

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Friday he had handled the situation internally.

“We addressed it as a team yesterday, and we nipped it in the bud,” he said. “It’s over with.”

Cooking up wins

Guy Fieri wasn’t the only notable face in the VIP section during Friday’s practice, but he was the only one there to work.

The food personality, UNLV alum and lifelong Raiders fan was watching some of his favorite players in action on the practice field. After a turnover-plagued day for Gardner Minshew in team drills Thursday, Fieri watched Aidan O’Connell throw a couple of bad interceptions.

Later in the day, Fieri planned to cook for them. He said he was going to spend Friday night preparing a dinner for the Raiders, who are sequestered in Orange County away from their families.

New Southern California basketball coach Eric Musselman was nearby in a Raiders shirt as he watched practice. Former Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito was also in attendance Friday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.