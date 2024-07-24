Raiders announce surprise retirement of veteran receiver

The Raiders announced the retirement of one player and put five players on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, one day before they begin training camp.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is stopped by Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders announced the retirement of one player and put five players on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, one day before they begin training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Veteran wide receiver Michael Gallup, 28, is retiring after playing six NFL seasons, all with the Cowboys. The decision came as a surprise after Gallup signed a free-agent contract with the Raiders in the offseason.

Gallup suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 of the 2021 season and was released by the Cowboys after the 2023 season. The Raiders were hoping his speed and experience would be a fit in their wide receiver room.

The Raiders probably will sign another receiver, but Gallup’s decision opens the door for a bigger role for second-year wideout Tre Tucker.

Gallup finishes his career with 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Five land on PUP list

Left tackle Kolton Miller and rookie left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson were among the players who were placed on the PUP list.

Miller suffered a shoulder injury late last season and was sidelined throughout the offseason program.

The Raiders did not say why Powers-Johnson was on the PUP list, but he was limited during the offseason program with an undisclosed injury.

Linebacker Darien Butler, who spent last season on injured reserve after getting hurt in the preseason, veteran wide receiver Jalen Guyton and offensive lineman Jake Johanning were also placed on the PUP list.

All five players will count against the 90-man roster and can return to practice at any point during camp.

Ex-Raiders GM lands new job

Former Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler was hired as a personnel adviser with the Saints, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Ziegler spent 1½ years as the Raiders’ general manager before being fired along with coach Josh McDaniels in October.

Before joining the Raiders, Ziegler worked in the front offices of the Broncos and Patriots. He worked as a consultant for the Saints during the draft process this year.

