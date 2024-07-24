101°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders announce surprise retirement of veteran receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is stopped by Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitr ...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is stopped by Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
More Stories
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce walks the field as he arrives for a news conference at the Ja ...
Graney: Make no mistake — Pierce is in charge as Raiders begin camp
Raiders ready to begin QB battle as camp opens: ‘Let the best man win’
Raiders center Andre James (68) protects the pocket for quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during ...
Report: Raiders among top 5 in NFL gross ticket revenue
Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) calls out to the team taking the field during the first ...
3 big questions facing Raiders during training camp
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2024 - 6:10 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2024 - 6:34 pm

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders announced the retirement of one player and put five players on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, one day before they begin training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Veteran wide receiver Michael Gallup, 28, is retiring after playing six NFL seasons, all with the Cowboys. The decision came as a surprise after Gallup signed a free-agent contract with the Raiders in the offseason.

Gallup suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 of the 2021 season and was released by the Cowboys after the 2023 season. The Raiders were hoping his speed and experience would be a fit in their wide receiver room.

The Raiders probably will sign another receiver, but Gallup’s decision opens the door for a bigger role for second-year wideout Tre Tucker.

Gallup finishes his career with 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Five land on PUP list

Left tackle Kolton Miller and rookie left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson were among the players who were placed on the PUP list.

Miller suffered a shoulder injury late last season and was sidelined throughout the offseason program.

The Raiders did not say why Powers-Johnson was on the PUP list, but he was limited during the offseason program with an undisclosed injury.

Linebacker Darien Butler, who spent last season on injured reserve after getting hurt in the preseason, veteran wide receiver Jalen Guyton and offensive lineman Jake Johanning were also placed on the PUP list.

All five players will count against the 90-man roster and can return to practice at any point during camp.

Ex-Raiders GM lands new job

Former Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler was hired as a personnel adviser with the Saints, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Ziegler spent 1½ years as the Raiders’ general manager before being fired along with coach Josh McDaniels in October.

Before joining the Raiders, Ziegler worked in the front offices of the Broncos and Patriots. He worked as a consultant for the Saints during the draft process this year.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Raiders’ training camp preview: Who emerges at WR behind Adams, Meyers?
recommend 2
Raiders mailbag: What’s the plan at running back?
recommend 3
What are the 5 best trades or free-agent signings in Raiders history?
recommend 4
Training camp preview: A look at Raiders’ quarterback situation
recommend 5
Agents for Raiders star shut down trade speculation
recommend 6
Raiders’ training camp preview: Can team create two-headed TE monster?