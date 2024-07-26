Raiders mailbag: Surprises from 1st week of camp, OL injury concerns

The Raiders wrapped up their first week of training camp Friday in Costa Mesa, California, and fans had tons of questions, beginning with two offensive linemen.

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) gets set on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders wrapped up their first week of training camp Friday, and their fans had tons of questions.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): How concerned should we be about the injuries to Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson? Is the depth of the offensive line solid?

Vincent Bonsignore: It isn’t ideal that Miller and Powers-Johnson began camp on the physically unable to perform list. But the organization has little concern about this being a long-term problem.

General manager Tom Telesco said Thursday he believes Powers-Johnson, a rookie offensive lineman from Oregon, is a short-term situation and he might return next week. Miller could be two more weeks, according to Telesco, but he’s coming off shoulder surgery, so clearly team doctors have a schedule for the left tackle.

Both players are in recovery mode, rather than still injured, so it appears to be a matter of time. They should be ready for the season opener barring any setbacks.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): Has anything been surprising to you after the first week of camp?

Bonsignore: Probably the polish of the rookie class. Brock Bowers, the first-round pick from Georgia, looks as advertised as a versatile, explosive tight end. Third-round offensive lineman DJ Glaze, fourth-round cornerback Decamerion Richardson, fifth-round linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and sixth-round running back Dylan Laube also have had their moments.

Richardson, Eichenberg and Laube have drawn praise from the coaching staff, and each has a chance to carve out a role as rookies.

Michael Farneti (@MichaelFarneti): If the season started this week, who would be the starting quarterback?

Bonsignore: Educated guess only: Aidan O’Connell.

Manny Vice (@mannyvice15): How has the defense looked?

Bonsignore: It’s a group that has the potential to be special, and that has shown after the first three days of camp.

John Richardson (@JohnIsaac55): Is it time for general manager Tom Telesco to call Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for Dak Prescott?

Bonsignore: Why, to get hung up on?

Prescott may or may not be a future consideration, but no way the Cowboys trade him this season.

The Raiders are determined to make it work with either O’Connell or Gardner Minshew.

Chances are, they will look to improve at quarterback after the season. If Prescott is available in free agency, expect them to engage.

Vega Vision (@Willie_esco818): Was that Patrick Mahomes at Raiders camp?

Bonsignore: The Raiders sort of walked right into that one. And clearly it was a learning lesson for rookie safety Trey Taylor. The Chiefs will get some mileage out of it, no doubt. But as coach Antonio Pierce said Friday, it got handled accordingly.

Alan in Vegas (@alaninvegas): Any updates or insight on defensive end Tyree Wilson?

Bonsignore: The Raiders’ 2023 first-round pick is way ahead of where he was at this time last year. The former Texas Tech star wasn’t cleared for football activities until the final week of training camp last year and was playing catch-up all season.

Wilson is healthy in this camp and working with the first and second defensive lines. He looks fast, powerful and athletic. But the big test comes next week when the pads come on.

