Raiders’ starting left tackle on PUP list for opening of camp

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders weren’t at full strength for their first practice of training camp Wednesday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex, with five players on the physically unable to perform list.

Absences were particularly noticeable on the left side of the offensive line, where starting tackle Kolton Miller and a potential starter at left guard in rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson still are not ready to take the field.

Two veteran free-agent signings filled in Wednesday. Andrus Peat, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Saints, took most of the reps at left tackle. Another former Pro Bowler, Cody Whitehair, was often lined up next to him at left guard.

Whitehair spent last season playing in new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s system with the Bears and has been considered a strong contender for the starting job, particularly should the undisclosed injury to Powers-Johnson linger.

