Raiders News

Raiders’ starting left tackle on PUP list for opening of camp

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) stretches during team's practice at the Intermounta ...
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) stretches during team's practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) runs during rookies first day of practice at t ...
Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) runs during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders fans watch players practice during the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett S ...
Raiders fans flock to Southern California to see 1st practice
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss gives an interview during the NFL team's training cam ...
‘Hard Knocks’ star returns to Raiders after veteran WR retires
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) greets defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the firs ...
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby branches out into acting, comedy
Graney: Adams excited to be at Raiders camp, has no ‘Receiver’ regrets
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2024 - 5:49 pm
 

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders weren’t at full strength for their first practice of training camp Wednesday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex, with five players on the physically unable to perform list.

Absences were particularly noticeable on the left side of the offensive line, where starting tackle Kolton Miller and a potential starter at left guard in rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson still are not ready to take the field.

Two veteran free-agent signings filled in Wednesday. Andrus Peat, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Saints, took most of the reps at left tackle. Another former Pro Bowler, Cody Whitehair, was often lined up next to him at left guard.

Whitehair spent last season playing in new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s system with the Bears and has been considered a strong contender for the starting job, particularly should the undisclosed injury to Powers-Johnson linger.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Antonio Pierce’s wife files for bankruptcy over $28M in judgments against Raiders coach
Crosby spreads knowledge with Las Vegas-based ‘Sack Summit’
‘Hard Knocks’ star returns to Raiders after veteran WR retires
Raiders’ training camp preview: Will new starters lead to better OL?
Raiders’ Adams to Chargers social team: ‘Keep my name out of your mouth’
Adams’ ‘Receiver’ recap: What Raiders star revealed on Netflix show