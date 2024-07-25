110°F
Kermit the Frog doll at Raiders’ training camp draws ire of rival

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) runs the ball on a play during the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2024 - 4:11 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2024 - 4:18 pm

COSTA MESA, Calif. — A silly moment at Raiders’ training camp drew a quick response from a rival’s inner circle Thursday.

One fan at Jack Hammett Sports Complex brought a Kermit the Frog puppet to practice that was dressed up as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They tossed the toy on the field at one point when players were signing autographs.

Rookie safety Trey Taylor appeared to try to humor the fan by placing the puppet on his hand. He then laughed at the absurdity of the situation.

Taylor video

Not everyone was amused. A quick video of Taylor playing with the puppet went viral and drew the attention of Mahomes’ longtime personal trainer, Bobby Stroupe.

“We will remember,” Stroupe wrote on social media with a link to the video.

The Chiefs visit Allegiant Stadium for the first of two meetings between the teams Oct. 27.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

