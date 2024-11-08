What positions could Raiders address in the draft? (Besides QB)

The Raiders’ top priority this offseason will be finding their next franchise quarterback. But they could use help at other positions as well.

Boise running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball for a 54-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs away from Utah State safety Malik McConico (21) on a 75-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. . (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) breaks away from the Washington State defense in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Mississippi wide receiver Tre Harris (9) makes a touchdown reception in the end zone against LSU safety Major Burns (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) tries to make the catch over West Virginia cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Raiders’ primary focus this offseason will likely be drafting and building around a young quarterback.

That doesn’t mean they don’t have other positions to address.

The Raiders have plenty of other needs they could look to fill in April’s draft. Here are three positions they may target:

1. Wide receiver

The Raiders left a large void in their receiving corps when they traded disgruntled wide receiver Davante Adams to the Jets in October.

They do still have wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who will be under contract next season. Meyers showed during his four years with the Patriots he can be a No. 1 target. The Raiders also have one of the NFL’s most promising pass-catching tight ends in rookie Brock Bowers.

There are question marks beyond those two. Wide receivers Tre Tucker and DJ Turner haven’t taken big steps forward this year, so the Raiders need more help.

Here are three prospects to look out for:

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona (6-foot-5, 210 pounds)

McMillan, 21, had 63 receptions for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns his first nine games this year. He is a big, physical weapon who profiles as a No. 1 NFL wide receiver.

He could be a player the Raiders look at if they strike out at quarterback in the first round.

Tre Harris, Ole Miss (6-foot-3, 210 pounds)

Harris, 22, is big, fast and productive. He had 59 catches for 987 yards and six touchdowns his first seven games this season.

Savion Williams, TCU (6-foot-5, 225 pounds)

Williams, a senior, is another big, fast receiver that opponents struggle to defend. He had 47 receptions for 528 yards and five touchdowns his first nine games this year.

2. Offensive tackle

The Raiders may have struck gold in the 2024 draft by selecting DJ Glaze in the third round of Maryland. The rookie already looks like a potential long-term solution at right tackle.

At left tackle, Kolton Miller has played well of late. He got off to a slow start after missing much of training camp while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Miller is under contract through 2025. That means it’s probably time for the Raiders to think about a potential succession plan. It’s possible Thayer Munford Jr., who began the season as the team’s starting right tackle, could take over the job. But the Raiders would be wise to add competition or at least depth through the draft.

Here are some names they could consider:

Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (6-foot-4, 320 pounds)

Banks, 20, is the best of a solid group of first-round tackle prospects. He projects to be an immediate starter because he’s athletic, he’s physical and he plays with an edge.

Will Campbell, LSU (6-foot-6, 323 pounds)

Campbell, 20, combines his massive size with excellent footwork and fundamentals. He is also a great technician and has all the necessary traits to develop into a high-end tackle.

Wyatt Milum, West Virginia (6-foot-6, 317 pounds)

Milum, a senior, is another massive body. He’s not a finished product, he has a lot of potential.

3. Running back

The Raiders opted to not re-sign running back Josh Jacobs this offseason because they believed third-year running back Zamir White was ready to step into the starting role.

Things haven’t gone as planned. White has 174 rushing yards on 60 carries this season. Veteran Alexander Mattison has been better, but still only has 301 yards on 92 attempts.

The offensive line isn’t doing either back any favors with its run blocking. But the Raiders could still use a top-tier rusher to help them get more yards even when there isn’t much push up front.

Here are some options:

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (5-foot-9, 215 pounds)

Jeanty, 20, is having a season for the ages. He’s rushed for 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns on 190 carries in the Broncos’ first eight games.

The NFL has moved away from using top picks on running backs. Jeanty is so special he could cause a team to buck that trend.

Omarion Hampton, North Carolina (6 feet, 220 pounds)

Hampton, 21, has ideal size, speed and physicality. He has great vision and can pick up extra yards by overpowering would-be tackles. He had 1,178 yards and 13 touchdowns on 213 carries his first nine games this season.

Brashard Smith, SMU (5-foot-10, 200 pounds)

Smith, a senior, is enjoying a breakout season after transferring from Miami (Florida).

He has 906 yards and 11 touchdowns on 140 carries through nine games this season. His production has put him on the NFL’s radar.

