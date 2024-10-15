Raiders, Jets agree on trade for star wide receiver

The Raiders are finalizing a trade to send wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets, according to sources. The trade is contingent on Adams passing a physical.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs with the ball as they warm up to face the Los Angeles Chargers before the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders are finalizing a trade to send wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets, according to sources Tuesday.

The trade is contingent on Adams passing a physical. The Raiders are expected to give the Jets a third-round pick in exchange for the star wideout.

Adams, 31, had 221 catches for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns in 37 games in Las Vegas. He told the team he preferred to be traded after his relationship with coach Antonio Pierce seemed to deteriorate. Adams said during his weekly appearance on the “Up and Adams” show Oct. 1 the two have not talked recently.

The Raiders acquired Adams in March 2022 from the Green Bay Packers for a first- and second-round pick. The team hoped he could help its offense take off because of his connection with then-quarterback Derek Carr, Adams’ teammate at Fresno State.

Things didn’t work out how the Raiders hoped. They finished 6-11 in 2022 and released Carr in the offseason. The Raiders then went through an inconsistent 2023 season behind quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

