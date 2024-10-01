91°F
Raiders star says he has not communicated with coach recently

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, left, speaks with former Raiders wide receiver James Jones before an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
October 1, 2024 - 10:00 am
 
Updated October 1, 2024 - 10:07 am

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who missed Sunday’s game against the Browns with a hamstring injury, said on his weekly appearance on the “Up and Adams” show with Kay Adams that he has not communicated with coach Antonio Pierce recently.

On that same podcast, Davante Adams was asked about a recent report that he had played his last game with the Raiders.

“All I can control is the next thing I’m on to,” Adams said.

Kay Adams closed the appearance by telling Davante Adams: “I hope you hear from your coach today.”

“Yeah, I do, too,” Davante Adams said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

