Raiders without 2 stars for Sunday’s game against Browns

The Raiders will be without several starters on Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Here is the full list of inactives.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leads his teammates onto the field before the first half of their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) evades a tackle attempt by Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders will be without their two best players Sunday against the Browns at Allegiant Stadium.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, who suffered a hamstring injury in practice Thursday, is out for the game. Maxx Crosby, who hoped to be able to play in spite of a high ankle sprain, was ruled out Sunday morning as well. Crosby has never missed a game in his career.

The Raiders will also be without starting linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), starting right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle) and tight end Michael Mayer (personal). The team’s other inactives are rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson and lineback Kana’i Mauga.

