Raiders without 2 stars for Sunday’s game against Browns
The Raiders will be without several starters on Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Here is the full list of inactives.
The Raiders will be without their two best players Sunday against the Browns at Allegiant Stadium.
Wide receiver Davante Adams, who suffered a hamstring injury in practice Thursday, is out for the game. Maxx Crosby, who hoped to be able to play in spite of a high ankle sprain, was ruled out Sunday morning as well. Crosby has never missed a game in his career.
The Raiders will also be without starting linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), starting right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle) and tight end Michael Mayer (personal). The team’s other inactives are rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson and lineback Kana’i Mauga.
