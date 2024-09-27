2 Raiders stars will miss Browns game Sunday with injuries
The Raiders will be down two of their best players when they host the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Star defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) and star wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) will not play against the Browns, coach Antonio Pierce said Friday.
Adams was injured during Thursday’s practice. Pierce said he didn’t know how much time Adams will miss.
“I just know he’s out this week,” Pierce said.
Crosby played through the Raiders’ 36-22 loss to Carolina on Sept. 22 with a sprained ankle, but he has been unable to practice this week.
Tight end Michael Mayer will also miss the game for personal reasons.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
