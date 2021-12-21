45°F
Raiders

Given 2nd chance, Derek Carr lifts Raiders to much-needed win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 5:04 pm
 
Updated December 20, 2021 - 8:03 pm
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28)
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans celebrate the Raiders victory with cornerback Brandon Facyson (35)
Fans celebrate the Raiders victory with cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates his team's win win fans after an NFL football gam ...
Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates his team's win win fans after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) leaves the field after scoring a game winning field goal
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) leaves the field after scoring a game winning field goal an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders celebrate a game wining field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the second half ...
Raiders celebrate a game wining field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game winning field goal against the Cleveland Browns
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game winning field goal against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the sec ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah O ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and Raiders safety Rode ...
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) react after stopping the Cleveland Browns on a third down during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) makes a run before throwing the ball for a touchdown
Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) makes a run before throwing the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) intercepts the ball intended for Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7)
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) intercepts the ball intended for Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open pass during the first half of an NFL footb ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) w ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) while running the ball during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks the field during the first half of an NFL football gam ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks the field during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) defend a pass in ...
Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) defend a pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) points to fans in the stands during an NFL footbal ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) points to fans in the stands during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiv ...
Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) stiff arms Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24)
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) stiff arms Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) while running the ball during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates a touchdown catch
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates a touchdown catch with =running back Jalen Richard (30) and running back Peyton Barber (31) during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Xavier DeShong, 8, of Pennsylvania, poses before an NFL football game between the Raiders and t ...
Xavier DeShong, 8, of Pennsylvania, poses before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jay Negin tailgates before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at ...
Jay Negin tailgates before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Gavin McCormack, left, 14, and his father Brent, pose for a picture before an NFL football game ...
Gavin McCormack, left, 14, and his father Brent, pose for a picture before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans attend an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnerg ...
Fans attend an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans attend an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnerg ...
Fans attend an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans attend an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnerg ...
Fans attend an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Ralph Nazario, left, and Jay Negin, tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders an ...
Ralph Nazario, left, and Jay Negin, tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

CLEVELAND — Derek Carr just wanted one more chance after throwing an interception with 2:59 remaining and the Raiders trailing the Browns by a point at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday night.

He took full advantage when his wish was granted, leading a drive that culminated in a 48-yard Daniel Carlson field goal and a 16-14 win that salvaged the team’s postseason hopes, snapping a stretch of five losses in six games and leaving both teams 7-7.

“After that interception, it was like, ‘I promise we’ll win the game. Just get it back,’” he said.

It was a simple-sounding task after a wild 72 hours that saw kickoff pushed back two days and the Browns field a team missing 18 regular players, including eight starters plus a punter and their head coach, to the reserve/COVID-19 list, plus another to injury.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said he understands the frustration his players expressed with the situation on social media, but applauded the way they were able to take care of the task at hand once the game began.

“They have the right to speak their mind,” he said. “I thought they did a really good job of coming back to work and resetting to some degree. Credit to our defense. We weren’t sure what quarterback we’d be playing, so we tried to prepare for all of them.”

It was a drive orchestrated by Carr and then a swing of Carlson’s foot that provided the final blow.

The opportunity was afforded to them by a defense that forced a three-and-out by the Browns after Carr’s deep shot to Zay Jones was intercepted.

On a third-and-3, Johnathan Hankins blew up the line of scrimmage and stopped Cleveland star Nick Chubb for no gain.

“We expected them to run there,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “They did a good job in the second half, Nick Chubb was running that thing hard, but it doesn’t surprise me. Hank is one of the best run-stoppers in the league. He always comes up in big moments.”

Bisaccia said he was going to attempt a field goal anywhere from the 40-yard line and in. Carr said in his mind the 35 was the target to give Carlson the best opportunity to make the kick in a light, but swirling wind on the banks of Lake Erie. Carr went 5-for-6 on the drive, overcoming a dropped pass by Josh Jacobs and a holding call on Kolton Miller, before spiking the ball at the 30 and walking to the sideline to let Carlson do his thing.

Crosby was nervously tossing blades of grass in the air to try to gauge the wind. Carr just focused on Carlson because his immediate reaction always gives away the result.

Carlson ignored the rollicking crowd that had been brought to life by the late heroics of third-string quarterback Nick Mullens and did their best to rattle the kicker. Acting Browns coach Mike Priefer called timeout to try to ice him.

“It was fun to be able to do my job and get the win for us,” Carlson said. “It kind of all goes dead when you get in the zone like that. It just turns into background noise.”

The start of the game was just as good as the end for the Raiders. After a defensive stop, Carr went 8-for-8 on the opening drive for 77 yards and capped it with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Edwards.

Cleveland was forced to punt on its first four possessions for the first time since 2018 and trailed 10-0 at halftime, but Chubb put the Browns on the board with a 5-yard run in the third quarter. After Carlson’s second field goal of the game, Mullens scrambled around and hit a wide open Harrison Bryant in the end zone on a fourth-down play with 3:54 in the game to give the Browns their only lead of the game.

Carr was intercepted three plays later, briefly putting the crowd in celebration mode.

Jones then caught two passes from Carr on the game-winning drive, including a 15-yard reception to put the ball at the 30 and set up the field goal.

They just needed one more chance.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

