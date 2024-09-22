92°F
Raiders blown out by Panthers’ new QB in ugly home opener

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer missed a pass as Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Th ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer missed a pass as Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson looks on during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard scores over Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobb ...
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard scores over Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) secures a long pass over Carolina Panthers cornerback Mic ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) secures a long pass over Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks off the field after another Carolina Panthers scor ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks off the field after another Carolina Panthers score during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws under pressure from Carolina Panthers linebacke ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws under pressure from Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce signals the crowd to get louder against the Carolina Panthers ...
Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce signals the crowd to get louder against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks in a long pass over Carolina Panthers cornerback Mi ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks in a long pass over Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce (hc) checks in on defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after being ...
Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce (hc) checks in on defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after being down for a short moment against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks in a long pass over Carolina Panthers cornerback Mi ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks in a long pass over Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen scores ahead of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack ...
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen scores ahead of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) holds onto a long pass as Carolina Panthers cornerback Mi ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) holds onto a long pass as Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) attempts to strip it during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) stops a run by Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubb ...
Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) stops a run by Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) du ...
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) is swarmed by Raiders defenders after a cat ...
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) is swarmed by Raiders defenders after a catch during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) deflects a pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) deflects a pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) attempts to deflect a pass to Carolina Panthers wide receive ...
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) attempts to deflect a pass to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) in the end zone during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after deflecting a pass from Carolina Panthers qu ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after deflecting a pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jo ...
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones and linebacker Robert Spillane during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble plays against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first ...
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble plays against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) deflects a pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) deflects a pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clo ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clo ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws the ball against Carolina Panthers during the s ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws the ball against Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15)walks off the field after his pass was intercepted by C ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15)walks off the field after his pass was intercepted by Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, center, defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Joh ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, center, defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) watch a replay on a giant screen from the sideline during the firs half of an NFL football game against Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) leaves the field after losing 36-22 to Carolina Panthe ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) leaves the field after losing 36-22 to Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) watches his touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre Tucker ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) watches his touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) watches the game from the sideline during an NFL footb ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) watches the game from the sideline during an NFL football game against Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) takes down Carolina Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson (52) ...
Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) takes down Carolina Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson (52) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) stumbles as he runs with ball against Carolina Panther ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) stumbles as he runs with ball against Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) leaps over Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15 ...
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) leaps over Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) takes down Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson ( ...
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) takes down Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) hands off to running back Zamir White (3) during the f ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) hands off to running back Zamir White (3) during the first half of an NFL football game against Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) dives for a long pass attempt over Carolina Panthers corn ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) dives for a long pass attempt over Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompso ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is taken down from behind after a reception b ...
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is taken down from behind after a reception by Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans sit dismayed as the Carolina Panthers dominate during the first half of their NFL ...
Raiders fans sit dismayed as the Carolina Panthers dominate during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) breaks free for a run as Raiders defensive tackl ...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) breaks free for a run as Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) chase him down during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and teammates are gassed on the bench as they ...
Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and teammates are gassed on the bench as they battle the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) is down with a possible knee injury against the Carolina Panther ...
Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) is down with a possible knee injury against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) is assisted off the field with a possible knee injury against th ...
Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) is assisted off the field with a possible knee injury against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) loses his helmet on a tackle attempt on Carolina Panthers wi ...
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) loses his helmet on a tackle attempt on Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans sit dismayed as the Carolina Panthers dominate during the first half of their NFL ...
Raiders fans sit dismayed as the Carolina Panthers dominate during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) talks with Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy D ...
Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) talks with Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) between plays during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) evades a tackle attempt by Carolina Panthers cornerbac ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) evades a tackle attempt by Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is swarmed on by Carolina Panthers players during the ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is swarmed on by Carolina Panthers players during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans sit dismayed as the Carolina Panthers dominate during the first half of their NFL ...
Raiders fans sit dismayed as the Carolina Panthers dominate during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) elevates for a reception over the Carolina Panthers during ...
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) elevates for a reception over the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws a late pass against the Carolina Panthers durin ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws a late pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks for more yards after a reception against the Caroli ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks for more yards after a reception against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws a late pass against the Carolina Panthers durin ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws a late pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers du ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) falls into the end zone against Raiders defens ...
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) falls into the end zone against Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and others during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) catches a pass in the end zone as Carolina Panthers sa ...
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) catches a pass in the end zone as Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) closes in during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates a pass reception in the end zone as Carolin ...
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates a pass reception in the end zone as Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) closes in during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2024 - 4:19 pm
 

Quarterback Andy Dalton threw three first-half touchdown passes to lead the Panthers to a 36-22 win over the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Carolina (1-2) gave first-year coach Dave Canales his first win in dominant fashion. The Panthers led 21-7 at halftime and 27-7 after three quarters in Dalton’s first start this season.

The Raiders (1-2) put together an ugly performance in their home opener. Their offense was booed multiple times throughout the game. Starting quarterback Gardner Minshew was replaced on the team’s last series by second-year pro Aidan O’Connell.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

