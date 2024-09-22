Raiders blown out by Panthers’ new QB in ugly home opener
The Raiders were dominated in their home opener at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday by the previously winless Panthers.
Quarterback Andy Dalton threw three first-half touchdown passes to lead the Panthers to a 36-22 win over the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Carolina (1-2) gave first-year coach Dave Canales his first win in dominant fashion. The Panthers led 21-7 at halftime and 27-7 after three quarters in Dalton’s first start this season.
The Raiders (1-2) put together an ugly performance in their home opener. Their offense was booed multiple times throughout the game. Starting quarterback Gardner Minshew was replaced on the team’s last series by second-year pro Aidan O’Connell.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
