Raiders stage 4th-quarter comeback, stun Ravens in Baltimore
BALTIMORE — The Raiders scored 13 fourth-quarter points for a come-from-behind 26-23 victory against the Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens (0-2) led 9-6 at halftime and 16-13 after three quarters. But the Raiders (1-1) kept moving the ball through the air thanks to quarterback Gardner Minshew, wide receiver Davante Adams and rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
Minshew completed 30 of his 38 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Adams had nine receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. Bowers had nine catches for 98 yards.
Kicker Daniel Carlson made all four of his field-goal attempts in the victory, including one with 31 seconds remaining that gave the Raiders the lead.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
