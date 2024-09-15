Raiders stage 4th-quarter comeback, stun Ravens in Baltimore

Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) celebrates after running back Alexander Mattison scored a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) chases after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, center, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) runs off the field after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Baltimore Ravens an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) scores a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates after making an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. The Las Vegas Raiders recovered the ball on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) runs with the ball after making an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gestures after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) scores a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after running back Alexander Mattison (22) scored a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs with the ball after catching a pass and is defended by Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, right, and cornerback Brandon Stephens, bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball and is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, center, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) hands the ball off to running back Alexander Mattison (22) for a touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after linebacker Robert Spillane, right, made an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (23) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)