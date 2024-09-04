101°F
Raiders News

Raiders’ first-round pick returns to practice ahead of season opener

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) spreads out wide during the first day of Raiders training c ...
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) spreads out wide during the first day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce speaks at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wedn ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce speaks at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2024 - 11:55 am
 
Updated September 4, 2024 - 12:38 pm

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers will return to practice for the Raiders on Wednesday as they begin preparations for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Chargers.

“He’ll be at practice and ready to go,” coach Antonio Pierce said.

Bowers, the 13th overall pick in April’s draft, has not practiced in several weeks because of a foot injury. Pierce has said Bowers’ absence has been largely precautionary.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, a fifth-round pick out of Ohio State, will also return to practice Wednesday for the first time in several weeks because of a lower-body injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

