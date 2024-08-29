Raiders report: Rookie expected to play Week 1 despite foot injury

Brock Bowers hasn’t practiced in two weeks because of a foot injury, but coach Antonio Pierce expects the first-round pick to play in the Raiders’ season opener.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) powers up the field during an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Thursday he thinks rookie tight end Brock Bowers will play in the season opener Sept. 8 at the Chargers.

“I feel really good about that,” Pierce said.

Bowers has not practiced in two weeks because of a foot injury. Pierce said Bowers’ extended absence has been mainly precautionary.

“Protecting a young guy,” Pierce said. “Sometimes you get to the league and you have to be smart. Sometimes you have to protect them from themselves. That’s all that is.”

Dual threats

Tyreik McAllister’s breakout training camp earned him a spot on the 53-man roster.

It probably earned him the first shot at returning duties on kicks and punts, too.

Pierce wouldn’t fully commit to McAllister, in part because players such as Tre Tucker could be in the mix on punt returns, but he said it’s nice to have options.

“Having one is cool,” Pierce said of his returners. “Two’s better.”

Still, it’s McAllister’s big plays in the return game that brought him to the Raiders and kept him in the building.

And Tucker is important as a starting receiver, while McAllister’s role on offense is largely undefined.

“But we know what he can do,” Pierce said of McAllister. “We’ve all seen that, and he did that even as a kickoff returner.”

Work in progress

Pierce still isn’t sure if rookie second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson will be up to speed and have a role in Week 1. The guard missed the majority of training camp with an undisclosed injury.

“Got to get him in football shape,” Pierce said.

Indications are Cody Whitehair could begin the season as the starter at left guard with Powers-Johnson and former Pro Bowler Andrus Peat giving the Raiders good options off the bench.

“We have talked about the depth of our O-line,” Pierce said. “I thought that was a weakness last year for us. I think it’s a strength for us now.”

New guys

The three players who were added to the roster Wednesday practiced Thursday for the first time with the team.

Pierce said he needs to see them practice more before knowing what to expect.

“That’s all still to be seen and watched,” he said. “ It’ll be a good opportunity to go out there and see them. It’ll be dialed back a little bit, but more importantly, we got to get them up to speed with our scheme.”

Pierce and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham probably have the most feel for cornerback Darnay Holmes, who played for Graham in New York and whom Pierce has known since Holmes was 13.

Pierce said he saw defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, a former Centennial High School star, at his pro day, and likes what he has seen from defensive back Thomas Harper.

“I don’t think we made claims to put guys on the bench,” Pierce said. “So, obviously, we see something where they can help us. When is it? Is it immediate future, is it Week 1, Week 4? I don’t know. We’re not going to rush them out there.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.