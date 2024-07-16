Agents for Raiders star shut down trade speculation

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams isn’t going anywhere, according to a statement his agents sent to the Review-Journal on Tuesday.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) holds onto the ball after a successful catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) tries to tackle him during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Davante Adams reiterated his home is in Las Vegas amid speculation he might soon part ways with the Raiders.

The star wide receiver’s agents, Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer, squashed recent trade chatter in a statement issued to the Review-Journal.

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk — period,” the statement said.

Speculation over Adams’ future with the Raiders intensified after the release of the Netflix series “Receiver” on July 10. The show followed Adams and four other NFL players during the 2023 season. Adams expressed frustration with the state of the Raiders throughout the series’ eight episodes and wondered if his future was better off elsewhere.

That led to speculation he would seek a trade.

But most of the footage featuring Adams’ unhappiness was filmed before coach Josh McDaniels was fired and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was benched. The Raiders then went 5-4 under rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell and interim coach Antonio Pierce, who became the team’s full-time coach this offseason.

Adams is a steadfast supporter of Pierce and believes in O’Connell, who will compete with veteran Gardner Minshew in training camp to retain the starting job.

It didn’t help matters that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who played eight seasons with Adams in Green Bay, made a quip at a weekend golf tournament that he “can’t wait” to play with Adams again. The comment raised speculation that Adams and Rodgers are trying to reunite in New York.

Rodgers was likely joking. But even if he was sincere, a reunion would require Adams to push for a trade. Tuesday’s statement made it clear that isn’t happening.

