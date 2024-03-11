Raiders lose starting running back to NFC team in free agency

The Raiders will have a new starting running back next season after seeing Josh Jacobs leave at the beginning of NFL free agency.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks to run past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Andrew Farmer (92) during the second half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms on a free-agent contract Monday.

Jacobs, a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2019, finishes his career with the team with 5,545 yards and 46 touchdowns.

The Raiders are expected to turn to running back Zamir White as Jacobs’ replacement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.