67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders lose starting running back to NFC team in free agency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2024 - 11:12 am
 
Updated March 11, 2024 - 11:17 am
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks to run past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Andrew F ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks to run past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Andrew Farmer (92) during the second half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms on a free-agent contract Monday.

Jacobs, a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2019, finishes his career with the team with 5,545 yards and 46 touchdowns.

The Raiders are expected to turn to running back Zamir White as Jacobs’ replacement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Pierce says Raiders ready to hunt QB upgrade: ‘Everybody has a price’
Pierce says Raiders ready to hunt QB upgrade: ‘Everybody has a price’
Raiders head to scouting combine with all eyes on QBs
Raiders head to scouting combine with all eyes on QBs
Raiders quarterback suspended 2 games by NFL, affecting contract
Raiders quarterback suspended 2 games by NFL, affecting contract
Who is on Pierce’s first Raiders coaching staff?
Who is on Pierce’s first Raiders coaching staff?
Raiders release veteran QB before start of NFL free agency
Raiders release veteran QB before start of NFL free agency
Raiders release veteran defensive tackle
Raiders release veteran defensive tackle