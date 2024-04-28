A closer look at all 8 players drafted by the Raiders

Here are the eight players selected by the Raiders in the 2024 NFL draft, with analysis and potential roles for each rookie this season.

A closer look at the eight players the Raiders selected in the 2024 NFL draft:

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Pick: First round (13th overall)

Hometown: Napa, Calif.

Size: 6 feet, 3 inches, 243 pounds

Role: He’s a good enough blocker to play as a traditional tight end, but expect him to line up all over the field as an offensive weapon. Bowers has excellent hands and can get open at all levels. He’s also a talented playmaker down the field, capable of avoiding tackles and running through them. He should be on the field from Day 1 as offensive coordinator Luke Getsy figures out ways to deploy him alongside Michael Mayer, last year’s second-round tight end.

Analysis: “It might take a year for him to acclimate to defenders who are bigger, faster and longer, but he appears destined to become a highly productive NFL player with Pro Bowl upside.” — NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein

Quotable: “I feel like he’s a high-level player in college. A true junior, he’s 21 years old, so he’s very young still, still developing. But he has some natural football skills, combined with some high-level athletic ability and speed.” — Raiders general manager Tom Telesco

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C/G, Oregon

Pick: Second round (44th)

Hometown: Draper, Utah

Size: 6-3, 328

Role: While he played a ton of center in college, Powers-Johnson will almost certainly slide over and start his career at right guard. He will likely compete with veteran newcomer Cody Whitehair for the starting spot and may be the favorite to win the job.

Analysis: “Powers-Johnson is a fierce competitor with a salty disposition but needs to improve his first-phase technique to create more consistent block sustains. Despite average athleticism, he doesn’t seem to have many issues in pass protection, as he works with clear eyes, a wide base and good discipline to keep his weight back.” — Zierlein

Quotable: “This is a full-circle moment for me. My grandparents are from the Bay Area and grew up huge Raiders fans. My great-grandparents and grandparents grew up having season tickets for 20 years to the Raiders. Huge Raiders fans. Then my first-ever game was 49ers-Raiders. Going to that game really kind of started this dream for me. I got to play at Allegiant Stadium (with Oregon), and it was different there. Hopefully now going to win a lot more games there.”— Powers-Johnson

Delmar (DJ) Glaze, OT, Maryland

Pick: Third round (77th)

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Size: 6-4, 315

Role: He could compete for the starting right tackle spot, but more likely, he will be a developmental piece for down the road. Glaze grades out especially well as a pass blocker. He should be able to find a place on the depth chart.

Analysis: “He has good hand strength and should improve in protection if he can use more direct, inside hands in his punch. He’s fairly fluid in space and fits the criteria of an inside/outside zone blocker with lead-pull potential. A move to guard might give him the best chance to become an NFL starter in the future.” — Zierlein

Quotable: “The big thing (the Raiders said they liked about me) is my versatility. Being able to play multiple positions is something that I feel helps. In the Zoom meeting with them, I was able to show them my football IQ, show them I can recall things easily and that I know the structure of things and what’s going on.” — Glaze

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State

Pick: Fourth round (112th)

Hometown: Cullen, La.

Size: 6-2, 188

Role: This is more of a developmental pick. Richardson’s measurables are off the chart, which makes him an intriguing long-term option. He’s probably not ready to step on the field for a ton of reps right away, though. He’ll need coaching and seasoning before he’s ready to take on a full-time job at this level.

Analysis: “Richardson doesn’t play with enough anticipation or short-area burst to make plays on the ball but does have a big makeup gear in a straight line. He’s OK as a tackler but should get better with a greater focus in that department. Richardson’s size and top-end speed will immediately garner attention, but he doesn’t appear to have the skill set to play safety and will be limited by a narrow scheme fit.” — Zierlein

Quotable: “In the fourth round, the one thing we talked about was whoever we are taking here, let’s get some speed no matter what position it is. We were lucky enough to get (Richardson) with some big-time speed and some length. And size. A really good athlete.” — Telesco

Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Pick: Fifth round (148th)

Hometown: Cleveland

Size: 6-2, 233

Role: The Raiders’ starting linebackers are set with Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, so Eichenberg will initially compete for a role on special teams and as a backup. Spillane and Deablo are going into the last year of their contracts, though, so Eichenberg could be an heir apparent. He can use that time to work on his coverage skills, which will undoubtedly need to improve to stick at this level.

Analysis: “Eichenberg is passionate and tough, with the desired mindset of an inside linebacker. While he plays with good physicality at the point of attack, he’s more of a fit-and-fill linebacker than one who will make plays and disrupt what the offense is trying to do in the run game.” — Zierlein

Quotable: “My love for the game is unmatched, and that is something I told a lot of the teams. Like, there’s nothing else I want to do right now in my life. It’s hard to turn it off, but I love the game. I’m always around it, just trying to learn. I can’t even name all the things I’ve done back in college that just revolved around football because I love the game so much. I love the dudes, I love the coaches. I just love everything that comes with it, so I’m excited to just continue my journey.” — Eichenberg

Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

Pick: Sixth round (208th)

Hometown: Westhampton, N.Y.

Size: 5-10, 206

Role: It’s possible he could see some snaps, particularly on third down, with his elusiveness in open space and ability as a pass-catcher to help move the chains. His real value, especially early in his career, will be on special teams. The new kickoff rules that will bring returns back into the game have teams searching for players who have experience and the potential to make big plays. Laube could fit the bill.

Analysis: “Do-it-all small-school prospect with versatility and production that could create a roster advantage for him in the future. Laube’s pro potential will likely be tied to how a team uses him. While he can be an efficient zone-scheme runner, he lacks the sudden burst and elusiveness needed as a pro. However, he’s a very capable pass-catcher with the ability to run a variety of routes out of the backfield or from the slot. While Laube won’t blow NFL teams away as a runner, his potential to return kicks and compete for a role on third downs should give him a leg up in a battle for a roster spot.” — Zierlein

Quotable: “This is surreal. I’m a no-star kid from a small town in New York. I only had one (scholarship) offer. For my whole life, I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder from peewee until now. I’ve always wanted to prove who I was. And I don’t want to curse, so I’ve always said, ‘Screw everyone’ and just focus on myself and just grind. It’s been a tough journey for me and my family, but I’m back here now and I’m ready. I’m so ready for camp, to go to Vegas. I’m just jacked up. I can’t wait to win so many games, win a Super Bowl and just kind of dominate it. I’m so excited.” — Laube

Trey Taylor, S, Air Force

Pick: Seventh round (223rd)

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

Size: 6-0, 213

Role: Taylor is the kind of player the Raiders will want to find a role for just to keep him in the locker room. He’s an emotional leader who finds ways to make his teammates better. He also plays with the kind of passion and aggression coaches, teammates and fans will love, often looking like he’s trying to ruin opposing plays rather than just defend them. Taylor should be a key special teamer early in his career and provide depth in the secondary as a safety who could thrive around the line of scrimmage.

Analysis: “Taylor is a productive down safety with good size and the type of character teams will want in the locker room. He’s an urgent run defender who works around blockers to make plays near the line, but he’ll also overrun his leverage and end up attempting too many arm tackles. Taylor has enough working in his favor to have a shot at making a roster.” — Zierlein

Quotable: “It was essential (to have the mentorship of his cousin, Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed). Being at the Academy, you don’t have as many people in your life that have been in these scenarios or walked in these shoes, so it’s been nice to have somebody who gives me the best communication possible. He’s given me a lot of clues, a lot of details and things that I need going into this next chapter. I’m just happy to be here and happy to have him as somebody in my corner.” — Taylor

M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh

Pick: Seventh round (229th)

Hometown: Aliquippa, Pa.

Size: 5-11, 186

Role: What he lacks in top-end speed, he makes up for in physicality and a willingness to play the ball at the catch point. It would not be shocking to see Devonshire not just make the team, but work his way into some playing time this season.

Analysis: “A cornerback with long arms and impressive ball production. He’s confident in press, allowing his athleticism to trace routes while instincts and agility key his work from zone. Devonshire locates the quarterback and ball flight fairly quickly with his back to the ball. He sits in the pocket of an average route runner and uses his length and reactive quickness to swat throws away. The long speed appears to be average, and he picks up his share of flags with excessive grabbing against big targets downfield.” — Zierlein

Quotable: “I take a lot of pride in just being able to do things. Versatility is a big thing growing up where I’m from. It’s not only playing corner on the outside, it’s shutting guys down. You’ve got to be able to do something when the opportunity presents itself. So it’s a big thing to be able to be versatile and help the team win in any way possible.” — Devonshire

