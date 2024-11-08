Raiders mailbag: What changes could new offensive coordinator make?

Raiders fans had questions during the team’s bye week about the club’s offensive coordinator switch and the quarterback prospects available in April’s draft.

What college QBs could Raiders look at in 2025 NFL draft?

Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner addresses the media before an NFL football practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders assistant head coach Marvin Lewis chats with pass game coordinator Scott Turner during the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree, left, speaks to passing coordinator Scott Turner during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders weren’t lying when they said they were going to use their bye week to reset.

They made sweeping changes to their offensive staff, as coach Antonio Pierce fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello on Sunday.

Scott Turner, the Raiders’ pass game coordinator, was elevated to interim offensive coordinator Tuesday. His father, longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, also joined the team’s staff as a senior advisor. Senior offensive assistant Joe Philbin was named the Raiders’ interim offensive line coach.

All that turnover raised a lot of questions for fans. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Łunaticø (@LakeShow4Life9): Will Scott Turner run the same playbook as Luke Getsy but use plays at the right time, like (former offensive coordinator) Bo Hardegree did the last time, or will he bring in his own playbook?

Vincent Bonsignore: It’s hard to imagine Turner throwing out the playbook. There isn’t enough time to install a new system in the middle of the season.

What will likely happen is he and his assistants, including his father, will do a deep dive on the Raiders’ offense. They’ll throw out some of the plays that aren’t working and keep in place what is. There will also likely be a different feel to the Raiders’ play-calling given Turner will now be running the show.

Surge B. (@Surge92FL): Is (wide receiver) Ramel Keyton going to be part of the offense? He showed a lot of potential during the preseason.

Bonsignore: Keyton, listed at 6-foot-2, does bring some size to the Raiders’ receiving corps. He will get some opportunities moving forward, but it’s hard to see him getting a bunch of targets given the team also has Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker.

The Marauder (@LVMarauder): Do you see any more staff changes looming if we keep losing games?

Bonsignore: Not during the season. But there could be more changes coming in the offseason if the Raiders don’t show improvement.

X13k (@X13k2): Michael Mayer update?

Bonsignore: Pierce said last week he is optimistic that Mayer, the Raiders’ second-year tight end, will return soon. He has missed six games for personal reasons.

Mayer could be back in the building when the Raiders return from their bye.

MrBlockbuster99 (@MrBlockbuster99): With the Raiders most likely drafting a quarterback in the 2025 draft, how many QBs do you feel could be franchise leaders and help turn around a franchise?

Bonsignore: It’s still early in the process, but Colorado senior Shedeur Sanders and Miami (Florida) senior Cam Ward feel like the best two quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

Sanders completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 2,591 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in Buffaloes’ first eight games. Ward completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 3,146 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions in the Hurricanes’ first nine games.

