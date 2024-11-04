Raiders fire 3 coaches, including OC, after blowout loss to Bengals

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce promised changes after his team’s loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He followed through by firing three coaches hours later.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce promised changes after his team’s 41-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

He backed up his words with action. The Raiders (2-7) fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello on Sunday night, hours after their fifth straight loss.

The team’s offense has struggled all season. The Raiders are scoring 18.7 points per game, the seventh-fewest in the NFL. Their problems have included mediocre quarterback play, injuries, turnovers and instability along the offensive line. Getsy, Cregg and Scangarello, who were all in their first season with the Raiders, paid for the team’s performance with their jobs.

Pass game coordinator Scott Turner could be in line to replace Getsy. The Raiders have a bye next week and will not play a game.

Pierce said after the game Sunday he would use the week off to make changes.

“That reset, it goes for all of us. It’s a group effort. It’s a team effort. We all have to find a way to get better,” Pierce said.

Pierce, who was hired as the Raiders full-time coach in January, had autonomy when hiring his staff. Still, Getsy, Cregg and Scangarello lasted only halfway through the season.

Pierce was initially expected to hire Kliff Kingsbury as his offensive coordinator in the offseason, but Kingsbury withdrew from consideration in February to take the same job with the Commanders. Getsy was hired soon after. Washington is scoring 29.2 points per game behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the fourth-most in the NFL.

The Raiders’ defense has played even worse than their offense. They allowed the ninth-fewest points in the NFL last season, but they’re giving up the fourth-most this year.

Pierce said he will focus on that side of the ball as well during the bye week.

“I’ve got a whole week to figure that out, but we’ve got to do that job as a staff,” Pierce said. “We had a high expectation for our defense, and obviously we’re not playing well.”

