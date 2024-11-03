Raiders defense can’t contain Burrow in team’s 5th straight loss

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw five touchdowns Sunday at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium to extend the Raiders’ losing streak to five.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown with safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) and offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, left, sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) runs against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) signal at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes while pressured by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) walks off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (3) is congratulated by tight end Justin Shorter (88) after scoring against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown, middle, runs against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, left, and linebacker Robert Spillane during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) cannot catch a pass in bounds while being defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (91) during the first half ofan NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) cannot catch a pass in bounds while being defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and teammates tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown, middle, during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) cannot catch a pass in front of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown, top right, runs against Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, bottom left, and safety Tre'von Moehrig during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Las Vegas Raiders guard Andrus Peat (75) is tended to during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) and safety Tre'von Moehrig, bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI — The Raiders extended their losing streak to five games Sunday, falling 41-24 to the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw five touchdowns for Cincinnati (4-5). Running back Chase Brown added a season-high 120 rushing yards.

The Raiders (2-7) benched quarterback Gardner Minshew in the third quarter trailing 31-10. Desmond Ridder, a former University of Cincinnati standout, took over the rest of the way. He threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Brock Bowers with 41 seconds remaining.

The Raiders did get off to a promising start. Running back Zamir White scored his first rushing touchdown of the season to put his team up 7-0 after the game’s opening possession. But the Bengals scored four touchdowns and a field goal their first five drives, not including a Burrow quarterback kneel to end the first half.

The Raiders lost left tackle Kolton Miller and cornerback Nate Hobbs to ankle injuries in the loss. The team will have time to stew over its latest setback. The Raiders have a bye and will not play next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.