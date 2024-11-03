Raiders defense can’t contain Burrow in team’s 5th straight loss
CINCINNATI — The Raiders extended their losing streak to five games Sunday, falling 41-24 to the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Quarterback Joe Burrow threw five touchdowns for Cincinnati (4-5). Running back Chase Brown added a season-high 120 rushing yards.
The Raiders (2-7) benched quarterback Gardner Minshew in the third quarter trailing 31-10. Desmond Ridder, a former University of Cincinnati standout, took over the rest of the way. He threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Brock Bowers with 41 seconds remaining.
The Raiders did get off to a promising start. Running back Zamir White scored his first rushing touchdown of the season to put his team up 7-0 after the game’s opening possession. But the Bengals scored four touchdowns and a field goal their first five drives, not including a Burrow quarterback kneel to end the first half.
The Raiders lost left tackle Kolton Miller and cornerback Nate Hobbs to ankle injuries in the loss. The team will have time to stew over its latest setback. The Raiders have a bye and will not play next week.
