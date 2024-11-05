Raiders hire former NFL head coach as offensive assistant

The Raiders are bringing in a longtime NFL coach to help their offensive staff after firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Norv Turner, left walks behind quarterback Cam Newton before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

San Diego Chargers coach Norv Turner gestures before the Chargers played the New England Patriots in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

The Raiders are hiring former NFL coach Norv Turner as an assistant as they try to get their offense going.

Turner, 72, previously coached the Raiders, Chargers and Commanders. He was also the offensive coordinator of the Cowboys, Dolphins, Browns, 49ers, Vikings and Panthers. Turner, who began his NFL career in 1985, retired after the 2019 season.

Turner’s son Scott is the Raiders’ pass game coordinator. Scott Turner is expected to take on a larger role with the team after coach Antonio Pierce fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on Sunday.

The Raiders lost to the Bengals on Sunday to drop to 2-7 on the season. They are on bye this week and will return to action against the Dolphins on Nov. 17.

