Floyd Mayweather selling Las Vegas mansion — PHOTOS

The multimillionaire boxer has put the home on the market which features a two-story movie theater and five car garage.

The 12,707-square-foot Southern Highlands house has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a five-car garage. (Michele Sullivan)

World famous former boxer Floyd Mayweather is selling his Las Vegas mansion for $12.5 million.

The 12,707-square-foot Southern Highlands house has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a five-car garage. The house, which was originally constructed in 2008, also features a putting green, outdoor kitchen, gym, steam room, wine room, pool and fire pits.

Clark County property records show Mayweather’s company Fojoso LLC bought the property in 2009 for $9.5 million.

The house is co-listed by Las Vegas-based real estate agent Michele Sullivan of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and Matt Altman of Las Angeles-based Altman Brothers Real Estate. Altman said Mayweather’s house has something he has never seen before in his career — a two-story movie theater.

“It’s the first one I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” he said. “So, your friends can watch the movie downstairs, and if you like you can watch the movie from your master bedroom. There is literally two screens, it’s probably one of the most interesting and unique features I’ve ever seen in a house.”

Sullivan said they already have a number of interested buyers for the property even before the house went on the market, so they anticipate it will go fast and above asking price.

Altman added that Mayweather isn’t selling the house for any particular reason, and he still loves Las Vegas.

“You buy things, you sell things, you don’t keep everything all the time,” he said.

Altman is known for being a celebrity real estate agent based out of Los Angeles who appears regularly on Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” and has worked with multiple Hollywood stars.

