Las Vegas Valley’s most expensive home listings for September

September was a big month for new luxury home listings, and an even bigger month for luxury condominiums.

With the top 10 most expensive new home listings from September range from $15 million to $7.7 million, according to Las Vegas Realtors, three of them were condos or penthouses located in premier Las Vegas neighborhoods. Other listings include custom builds, pools and chandeliers and ample views of the Strip.

1. 607 Alpine Summit Drive: $15 million

This sprawling, ultra-modern compound is yet to be finished. Located at elevation in The Peak at MacDonald Highlands, the mansion is a custom Blue Heron Home with 8,200 square feet, six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths and a five car garage. The biophilic, or nature-focused, design includes pocket doors, sky deck, 1,324 square-foot pool and views of the Strip.

2. 64 Promontory Ridge Drive: $14.5 million

Located in the luxury community The Pointe in The Ridges, this estate offers maximum comfort and security behind triple guard gates. The three story, 10,591-square-foot mansion offers six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a four-car garage. Both the exterior and interior are finished with dark woods, desert rock details and wagon wheel farmhouse chandeliers. Special features include a theater, 20-foot pocketing glass doors, lounge with a full bar, chef’s kitchen and prep kitchen, as well as a home automation system.

3. 4525 Dean Martin Drive, Unit 2503: $13.28 million

Don’t be fooled by the label “condo,” this residence has been dubbed “The Palace in the Sky.” Located in Panorama Towers, across Interstate 15 from the Strip, this residence is still three stories, with two beds and five baths over 8,000 square feet. With a spiral crystal staircase, hammered copper sinks and Lincoln Center-inspired chandeliers, real estate agents describe this home as “opulent.” Residents will also be able to enjoy property amenities, which include fitness center, yoga studio, pool, private cabanas, spa facilities, massage rooms, a business center, theater and racquetball court.

4. 591 Cityview Ridge: $11,499,999

Located, yet again, in MacDonald Highlands, this newly built estate is a single story with five beds and seven baths. Finished with bright cream finishes, and 70 natural marble slabs. Inside, residents can enjoy a home gym with a sauna and a full kitchen, including a butler and casita kitchen. Outside, a 65-foot infinity pool offers views of the Strip and Dragon Ridge Golf Course. There’s also a Jacuzzi, two firepits, built-in backyard patio heating and barbecue.

5. 8 Chisel Crest Court: $10.8 million

Another Blue Heron home made the list with Egress, a two-story, five-bed, seven-bath, five-car garage over 7,050 square feet home. Located in the luxury community Ascaya, the home is nestled within the surrounding desert landscape with views of the Strip and mountains. Made for entertaining, the home will include a media room and wet bar. The home is set to be completed in November.

6. 1096 Spirit Rock Drive: $9.6 million

This award-winning home by Christopher Homes is located in the MacDonald Highlands community. With 6,300 square feet of space, this home has three beds, five baths and AI home technology. The kitchen is outfitted with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, alongside its custom cabinetry and wine locker. In the backyard, there is a pool, spa, putting green and entertainment area. The furnished model is available with a leaseback, excluding art and sculptures.

7. 11665 Summit Club Drive, Unit 305: $8.5 million

Located within Summit Club’s Club Tower Suite building and just steps away from the Summit Club Clubhouse, this 1,906 square feet residence offers two beds and two-and-a-half baths. It also offers panoramic city views. While the smallest residence on the list, it still offers luxury with marble accents, high ceilings and pocket doors. Although, next door residents can enjoy the many luxury amenities from the Clubhouse, including a pool, spa, fitness center and culinary offerings.

8. 66 Golf Estates Drive: $7,995,000

A “dramatic desert contemporary home,” according to the listing, this home is located on the 10th hole of the Southern Highlands Golf Club. Built in 2006, the home has five beds, six baths and 6,211 square feet. The pool is a main feature, receiving a Design in Excellence Award, with the backyard also including a covered patio, fireplace, outdoor TV, built-in barbecue, shuffleboard and putting green. On the main floor, there is a built-in library, fireplace, detailed ceiling and pocket doors.

9. 1 Hughes Center Drive, Unit 1901: $7.75 million

With panoramic views of the Strip, residents will have their finger on the pulse of Las Vegas in this luxury penthouse at Park Towers. Located off East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, this condo is 6,779 square feet, two stories, three beds and six baths. Residents can bathe and enjoy views of the High Roller and Sphere with floor-to-ceiling windows. Additionally, the home has a chef’s kitchen, home theater and automated sound and lighting system.

10. 1 Climbing Canyon Drive: $7.7 million

Located in Climbing Canyon, near MacDonald Ranch, this estate is one of seven by Growth Luxury Homes in the exclusive, guard gated neighborhood. The estate is single story, 5,500 square feet, four beds and four baths. With an elevated view, residents get an “uninterrupted” view of the Strip while enjoying peak privacy. The home has spacious suites, a wine cellar, ample entertaining space and a gym.

