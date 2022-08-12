Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels recently purchased a $4.95 million home in Anthem Country Club in Henderson that includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels recently paid $4.95 million for a home in Anthem Country Club in Henderson. (JPM Studios)

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has found his home base in the Las Vegas area.

McDaniels recently purchased a $4.95 million home in Anthem Country Club in Henderson, about 6 miles from the Raiders’ practice facility, county records confirm.

The Clark County assessor’s office recorded the sale June 15.

The real estate agents involved in the deal also confirmed the transaction but declined to comment. Kristen Routh-Silberman, a partner with Corcoran Global Living, had the listing, and Michael Mair of eXp Realty represented McDaniels and his wife, Laura.

The Santa Barbara-style, 6,705-square-foot home was built in 2005 on 0.51 acres and includes four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, according to information on the Corcoran website.

Amenities include a three-car garage, movie theater, billiards room and a pool and spa with a large, covered patio and a built-in barbecue and outdoor fireplace.

McDaniels, a former Denver Broncos coach and longtime New England Patriots assistant, is heading into his first season with the Raiders. He replaces interim coach Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia took over for Jon Gruden, who resigned in October after the release of racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails he wrote from 2011 to 2018.

Gruden sold his Southern Highlands home in March for for $7.025 million. Gruden’s listing agent, Heidi Holly of Lifestyle LV, said in April that McDaniels toured Gruden’s former home.

“They did go through the Grudens’ house, but that was after we had somebody interested,” Holly said at the time. “They just wanted to see it.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.